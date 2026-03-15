Find the best all-you-can-eat pancake deals under $15.

How many pancakes can you eat in a single meal? If you want to put yourself up to the challenge, there are a few places that offer bottomless pancake deals that don’t cost a ton of money. From sit-down restaurant promos to all-you-can-eat buffets, you can feast on the sweet treats to your heart’s content, including unlimited breakfast syrup. Here are 4 chain restaurants with the best bottomless pancake deals under $15.

IHOP All You Can Eat

IHOP occasionally offers all-you-can-eat pancake promos. Currently, there isn’t one going on. However, there is currently a promo through the end of the month where you get free bottomless pancakes with select combo meals. Even when there isn’t a bottomless pancake promo, the good news is that most diners can’t finish the chain’s heaping portions of pancakes.

Denny’s All You Can Eat

Denny’s offers an “All You Can Eat” pancake deal for $5.99 at participating locations as part of their All Day Diner Deals. The deal starts with a stack of three buttermilk pancakes, with unlimited refills served in stacks of two. This offer is for dine-in only. Last June, people were sharing about the deal on social media. “Denny’s is offering an all-you-can-eat pancake deal for just $5.99, available for dine-in at participating locations. You start with three buttermilk pancakes and get unlimited refills in stacks of two. The offer is part of their All Day Diner Deals and has gone viral on social media for its unbeatable value,” one wrote on Instagram.

Golden Corral Bottomless Pancakes

Golden Corral serves unlimited, “fluffy” buttermilk pancakes as part of their breakfast buffet, often featured alongside waffles, French toast, and, in some locations, specialty options like Cinnamon Roll or Oreo S’mores pancakes. These are typically available in the morning, which may vary by location. Golden Corral breakfast buffet prices generally range from approximately $12.99 to $13.99 per adult on weekends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoney’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

Shoney’s breakfast buffet is a longtime favorite, generally priced from $9.99 to $14.99 depending on location. It features an all-you-care-to-eat format that includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, grits, and eggs. You can also order a specific “Pancake Breakfast” option, which includes four pancakes for $5.99–$9.49.