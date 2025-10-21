5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pancakes, According to Diners

Fluffy pancakes are an absolute treat, not just for breakfast but for any meal. Whether sweet or savory, traditional or with a spin, this iconic menu item represents the best of homey, delicious comfort food. When you’re craving freshly-made pancakes that truly hit the spot, many local diners have it down to an art. But what about national and regional chains? Here are five spots where the pancakes are fantastic, including one restaurant where they are consistently excellent.

IHOP

IHOP‘s World-Famous Buttermilk Pancakes are delicious, especially the seasonal varieties. “I had a short stack of Pumpkin Pancakes! You heard it right! It’s that time of year again! I love these seasonal pancakes! I don’t feel I even need to drizzle maple syrup on them,” one fan said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes are a must-have item. “When I go out for pancakes I go Cracker Barrel,” one diner said. “I think most diner pancakes are too thick. Cracker Barrel does them right. On the thinner side crispy on the edge. The only downer is they don’t use 100% maple syrup anymore. It’s a blend. But I save the bottles to fill with real maple syrup for when I go out.”

Denny’s

No matter what time of the day or night, Denny’s can be relied on for fresh, fluffy, delicious buttermilk pancakes (like for the new Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Slam). “Denny’s has really upped their game with pancakes. It is equal if not better than all bougie pancake restaurants in Los Angeles,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s Hotcakes

McDonald’s fans say not to sleep on the chain’s classic Hotcakes served with real butter. “I know they’re called hotcakes but they’re the best pancakes I’ve ever heard in terms of quality, consistency, fluffiness and taste. The syrup and butter they give always deliver as well. They’re better than any IHOP, Denny’s, etc. And it’s much cheaper to eat there,” one diner said.

Perkins

If you live near this chain, you’re all set: It doesn’t get any better than Perkins‘ iconic Classic Buttermilk Pancakes, one of the most popular menu items since the diner chain first opened its doors in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1958. “Excellent breakfast! Legendary pancakes, everything cooked to order and was delicious,” one happy diner said.