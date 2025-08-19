5 Pancake Chains Ranked From Worst to Best

If you feel like pancakes, you have a few options: Whip them up from scratch, buy frozen and heat ’em up, or head out to a breakfast spot. I am pretty picky when it comes to pancakes. If I am going to splurge on breakfast that is basically dessert, you better believe I am only indulging on the best of the best. Here are 5 pancake chains ranked from best to worst based on my criteria: Taste, texture, variety, originality, and value.

Denny’s

While not specifically geared toward pancakes, you can get them all day long at Denny’s. Their OG pancakes are classic and comforting, with a recent recipe upgrade making them even fluffier and richer. They also serve specialty pancakes, including Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain.

IHOP

International House of Pancakes is the global destination for every imaginable pancake. Their OG buttermilk pancake is soft and fluffy, and a fan favorite. However, they also serve endless flavor combos like Cupcake, Strawberry Banana, and New York Cheesecake. Their extensive selection is why I ranked IHOP above Denny’s. I also appreciate the Pancake of the Month offerings, which introduce serious flavor explosions on a limited-time basis.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

If you want a seriously delicious pancake, you are going to have to head to a smaller type of chain restaurant. Snooze, the quickly expanding breakfast eatery, is serious about pancakes. In addition to classic pancakes, you can order more creative flavors, including Pineapple Upside-down Pancakes and Sweet Potato Pancakes. For those who want to try them all, opt for the signature flight of Pineapple Upside Down, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes, or choose any three pancake flavors and get the best of all worlds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Turning Point

When I am craving pancakes, I head to my local Turning Point, a fast-growing East Coast chain. The pancake options, which include traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes, lemon blueberry, and Cinnful Swirl, “sweet cinnamon swirls with cream cheese frosting,” are great, I love that any of the pancakes can be ordered as a Power Grain option. I feel a little less guilty because I appreciate a chewier, textured pancake made with nutrient-rich grains. I get the Power Grain Cinnful Swirl, and it’s like an explosion of heaven in my mouth.

The Original Pancake House

In my opinion, The Original Pancake House will always be the best place for pancakes, partially due to nostalgia but also because the food is next-level delicious. The always-packed restaurant is known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and huge breakfast platters. It is also one of the only restaurants that serve German-style pancakes, like the uber-popular Dutch Baby, my always-order, and the Apple Pancake, one of the reasons there has been a line out the door of this chain for decades.