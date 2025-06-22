 Skip to content

7 Panera Orders Ranked Worst to Best

We ranked Panera’s most popular menu items from good to crave-worthy fan obsessions.
No one does cozy comfort food with a healthy halo like Panera—the chain inspires loyalty from fans who love the customizable menu items and hearty soups, breads, and sandwiches. Certain Panera items have built near-cult followings, with guests raving about their favorites, but also expressing deep displeasure when there’s even a slight menu change (bring back the Gorgonzola!). I analyzed social media posts and threads to see what fans are saying, taking into account factors such as enthusiasm and frequency of mentions. So which menu items are the best? Here are seven Panera orders, ranked from “meh” to “more please”.

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

Coming in at number seven, the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich is a solid choice, if a little boring. “Mediterranean veggie sandwich! Absolutely delicious and filling,” one fan said. Another agreed, saying, “I’m not even vegetarian.” Bonus points if you add avocado to the sandwich.

Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

The Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup comes in at number six, with customers saying it’s a cozy, hearty menu item. “I love the chicken and wild rice soup ngl I need to find a copycat recipe asap,” one Redditor commented. “I’m sorry not sorry but it’s just so good?” another agreed. “It’s basically like cream of chicken soup with a few veggies and wild rice so like a glowed-up chicken noodle soup?? Idk it tastes like hugs to me and on my worst days I was getting like two big cups and a bunch of bread and just scooping it into my mouth like shovels lol.”

Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich

The Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich is another solid, steady fan-favorite. “I go specifically for the Chicken Frontega,” one Redditor said. “Chipotle Chicken or Frontega Chicken with salad chicken instead! so yummy,” another said.

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

Panera’s Fuji Apple Chicken Salad comes in at number four, with fans praising the taste and quality of this menu item but losing points for replacing the Gorgonzola cheese with feta. “The feta cheese on this salad is absolutely disgusting! Why did they discontinue Gorgonzola? Bad move. The flavors just don’t work. They ruined my favorite salad!” one said.

Bacon Turkey Bravo

Panera’s take on a Club Sandwich is a firm fan favorite. “The Bacon Turkey Bravo will keep me going back to Panera just for it,” one Redditor said. “Bacon Turkey Bravo on country rustic without tomato with provolone instead of white cheddar. Love love love it,” another raved. Some Panera fans swear the sandwich has changed and not for the better (less meat, apparently).

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt

Coming in at number two, Panera’s Chipotle Chicken Avo Melt is raved about by fans. “Chipotle chicken avocado melt & tomato soup is always my go to,” one said. “Chipotle Chicken Avocado melt on tomato basil bread is so good, i’d sell my soul for a free one every week,” another agreed.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

And the winner is… The Broccoli Cheddar Soup, beloved by Panera customers and the clear winner by a landslide. “I’m obsessed with the Broccoli Cheddar Soup with a baguette to dip it in. like actually obsessed,” one Redditor raved. “My favorite two menu items are the Broccoli Cheddar Soup and tuna sandwich,” another fan said.

