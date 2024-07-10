15 Healthiest Panera Menu Items, According to a Dietitian
Panera Bread is one of the most popular fast-casual restaurant chains for health-conscious diners seeking a quick, delicious meal. Known for its freshly baked artisan bread, sandwiches, soups, and salads, the Panera menu is a treasure trove of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Since it first launched in 1987 as St. Louis Bread Company, the chain has more than 2,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada, attracting customers with its commitment to fresh ingredients and customizable menu options.
What sets Panera apart from other fast-casual chains is its appeal to those looking for lighter, healthier meals at an affordable price compared to other fast-food chains. But with so many options available on the Panera menu, it's natural to ask: Is Panera actually healthy?
Is Panera Bread Healthy?
The short answer is yes, Panera can be healthy and fit into your nutrition goals, especially since the chain offers flexibility in customizing orders. It was one of the first chains to introduce the concept of purchasing a half sandwich, allowing diners to enjoy their favorites in more portion-controlled servings.
However, with such an extensive menu, it's easy to pick items that could derail your nutrition goals if you're not careful. So, let's break down the best strategies for making healthier choices at Panera and highlight some of the top picks to keep you on track.
How To Order the Healthiest Panera Menu Items
When it comes to choosing items that are truly good for you, there's much more to consider than "clean" ingredients. Here are some tips for making more nutritious choices at Panera:
- Lower calorie: Choose options that have up to 650 calories.
- Limit saturated fats: Keep saturated fat intake to less than 12 grams.
- Limit added sugars: Look for choices that keep added sugars to no more than 20 grams (about 4 teaspoons).
- Look for fiber: Find lunch or dinner options with at least 5 grams of filling fiber, and even more if possible.
- Keep dressing on the side: Moderate your calorie and fat intake by asking for dressing on the side.
- Opt for lean proteins: Skip high-fat add-ons like bacon and instead order lean proteins like grilled chicken.
- Skip the sides: Most Panera menu items come with the options of sides or add-ons like extra cheese, avocado, baguette and hummus. To keep calories in check, stick with the basic menu option.
- Order half a sandwich: Since all of the sandwiches will exceed our recommended calorie limit, stick to ordering a half sandwich, which is a perfect size for a healthy meal.
By keeping these tips in mind, you can confidently navigate Panera's menu. Below, we've rounded up the healthiest menu items to make your next meal choice easier. Read on, then check out the 10 Unhealthiest Panera Menu Items.
The Healthiest Panera Bread Menu Options
- Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries Parfait
- Garden Avocado & Egg White Sandwich
- Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries and Pecans
- Ciabatta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
- Ciabatta Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
- Multigrain Bagel Flat with Plain Cream Cheese Spread
- Half Toasted Garden Caprese
- Half Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich
- Half Toasted Italiano
- Half Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
- Half Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt
- Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
- Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad
- Balsamic Greens with Grains
- Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
Breakfast & Bakery
Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries Parfait
Calories: 250
Fat: 9 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 80 mg
Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 16 g
This is a great choice for a calorie-controlled yet satisfying breakfast. Even though this parfait has just 250 calories, it packs 16 grams of high-quality protein to keep your blood sugar levels and hunger hormones in check. Moreover, the probiotics in the yogurt can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome with myriad health benefits. The sugar content appears high, but most of it is from naturally occurring sources like yogurt and fruit rather than a bunch of added sugar.
Garden Avocado & Egg White Sandwich
Calories: 340
Fat: 14 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 720 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 19 g
This tasty Garden Avocado & Egg White Sandwich is an excellent start to any day. It is made with egg whites, aged cheddar cheese, avocado, and tomatoes and is served on a multi-grain bagel flat. Nutritionally, it's moderate in calories, saturated fat, and sodium, and it has less than a teaspoon of sugar. At the same, this breakfast sandwich provides 6 grams of fiber and 19 grams of protein to help keep you satisfied.
Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries and Pecans
Calories: 370
Fat: 14 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 52 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 8 g
Instead of a buttery croissant, pastry, or bagel from the eatery, order Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries and Pecans. Oats provide beta-glucan, a unique fiber that helps lower lousy LDL cholesterol and has also been shown to help increase satiety to keep you on track all day. Oats are also a protein-rich whole grain, so you'll get 8 grams of protein in this hearty bowl.
Ciabatta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Calories: 380
Fat: 16 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 610 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 20 g
For a healthier breakfast sandwich, this Egg & Cheese Sandwich is a crowd-pleaser. It's made with delicious ingredients, including scrambled eggs and aged white cheddar, and is served on an artisan ciabatta roll. We like the moderate calorie and sodium counts, plus it has nearly zero grams of sugar, so for anyone following a high-protein, lower-sugar eating style, this is your perfect pick.
Ciabatta Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Calories: 410
Fat: 17 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 870 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 25 g
This protein-packed breakfast sandwich is made with Black Forest ham, scrambled eggs, and aged white cheddar cheese on an artisan ciabatta roll. The combination of ham, eggs, and cheese makes the Ciabatta Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich an excellent option for getting high-quality protein into your first meal. It is higher in sodium due to the ham, but it can still be enjoyed occasionally if your other choices are lower in sodium throughout the day.
Multigrain Bagel Flat with Plain Cream Cheese Spread
Calories: 360
Fat: 19 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)
Sodium: 600 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 9 g
When visiting Panera, sometimes all you want is one of the chain's award-winning bakery items. The best bet is the Multigrain Bagel Flat with Plain Cream Cheese. This breakfast option is still calorie-controlled compared to most of the other bakery items that weigh in at more than 700 or 800 calories. The bagel flat is a slimmed-down bagel, making it lower in calories. Since it's a whole grain it has an impressive 3 grams fiber and 9 grams of fiber to help keep your blood sugar and cravings in check.
Sandwiches
Half Toasted Garden Caprese
Calories: 450
Fat: 24 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 640 mg
Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 16 g
This Mediterranean-style sandwich is made with fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, and vegetables on Ciabatta bread. It is one of the best sandwich options because it is lower in calories, saturated fat, sodium, and carbohydrates. However, it still provides 16 grams of high-quality protein per half sandwich.
Half Toasted Frontega Chicken Sandwich
Calories: 390
Fat: 18 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 1,180 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 23 g
The Toasted Frontega Chicken sandwich is made with pulled chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions and is served on black pepper focaccia. While this sandwich has 790 calories for the full sandwich, we recommend ordering a half sandwich to keep calories and saturated fat in check.
Half Toasted Italiano
Calories: 640
Fat: 32 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 1,920 mg
Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 30 g
This Toasted Italiano Sandwich would exceed all our healthy nutrition guidelines as a full sandwich, but if you choose the half order, it's an acceptable option at Panera. It's made with ham, provolone, and veggies and is served on a baguette. It provides an ideal amount of protein, but like most of the menu items at Panera, the sandwich has sky-high sodium counts.
Half Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich
Calories: 390
Fat: 22 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,030 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 21 g
This classic Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich is made with oven-roasted turkey breast, aged white cheddar, crisp mixed greens, and vine-ripened tomatoes served on rustic sourdough bread. It's a winner nutritionally because it has an optimal amount of protein, and the saturated fat is limited to 7 grams. While the sodium is higher than what is recommended for a lunch meal, it is consistent with any type of deli sandwich. When eating out for any meal, it's important to choose lower sodium options for the remainder of your meals and snacks to balance out your sodium intake.
Half Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt
Calories: 460
Fat: 24 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 1,240 mg
Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 24 g
The Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich is made with pulled chicken, aged white cheddar cheese, avocado, and peppers on a black pepper focaccia. It makes our best of Panera list because it is moderate in calories and saturated fat and has 3.5 grams of fiber and 24 grams of protein, which together will help to keep you satisfied.
Salads
Fuji Apple Chicken Salad
Calories: 550
Fat: 32 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 960 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 22 g)
Protein: 30 g
Panera's Fuji Apple Chicken Salad stands out as one of the healthiest salad options on the menu. It's made with mixed greens, tomatoes, chicken raised without antibiotics, apples, onions, and feta tossed with a light vinaigrette. The sugar count appears high because of the apple chips, which do contain some added sugars. With 30 grams of high-quality protein and 5 grams of fiber, this nutrient-rich salad is a great midday or evening meal option.
Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad
Calories: 480
Fat: 27 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 1,160 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 40 g
This fresh and delicious Green Goddess Cobb Salad will delight your taste buds, and it's also great for staying on track with your health goals. It provides 40 grams of quality protein along with 6 grams of filling fiber while keeping calories to less than 500, which is perfect for anyone watching their waistline.
Balsamic Greens with Grains
Calories: 460
Fat: 27 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 760 mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 11 g
This Balsamic Greens with Grains salad features a mouth-watering combination of fresh, crisp mixed greens, farro, cucumbers, avocado, feta, and pumpkin seeds drizzled with Green Goddess dressing. It's a good choice nutritionally due to its moderate calories, lower saturated fat and sodium count, and high fiber levels.
Soups
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
Calories: 150
Fat: 3 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 1,560 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 14 g
Most of the soups on the Panera menu are cream-based and should be avoided, but this broth-based option is a winner. If you want a soup that tastes like it's homemade, this Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup won't disappoint. It's made with white meat chicken, curly egg noodles, carrots, celery, and herbs. It has higher-than-recommended sodium counts, but that is common for restaurant soups.