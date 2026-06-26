5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Patty Melt Burgers, According to Diners

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with these top-rated burger and grilled cheese mashups.

A patty melt burger or sandwich is a comfort food classic that never goes out of style, the perfect combination of a burger and a grilled cheese sandwich. Savory ground beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions is the basis of this meal, but there are endless ways to adapt to taste and preference. Some prefer their patty melt on Texas toast, others prefer a traditional bun or sub roll; some like Swiss, others prefer Monterey Jack. All are delicious, but which ones are the best? Here are five chain restaurants with the best patty melt burgers, according to fans.

Whataburger’

Whataburger’s Patty Melt is on the ‘All Time Favorites’ menu for good reason: This delicious sandwich is raved about by fans who love the taste and quality of the patty on Texas toast. “Finally got my Whataburger fix. Same order that I’ve had my entire life: Patty melt, no onions, extra sauce, ranch on the side,” one fan said. “I was worried I’d be disappointed as it’s been a long time, but it tastes just as good as I remembered.”

Culver’s

Culver’s has two delicious patty melts on the menu: The Sourdough Melt and Wisconsin Swiss Melt. “I buy their patty melts once a week. You also have a choice of sourdough or rye. Delicious!” one diner said.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake has a tasty Frisco Melt containing two steakburgers and a mix of American and Swiss cheese. “The Frisco Melt from Steak and Shake is the best fast food burger around in my opinion, its not the biggest sandwich but for just pure flavor you can’t beat it! Always get an extra side of Frisco sauce for the fries too!” one fan said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a delicious Original Patty Melt which contains steakburgers, Swiss cheese and grilled onions. “Freddy’s Patty Melt hits the spot,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their sandwich. “Crispy smash burgers, onions, Swiss on rye. Simple and delicious.”

The Melt

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The Melt has several outstanding patty melts on the menu, from the Three Cheese Classic to the Avocado Bacon Melt. “I enjoyed the patty melt and my mom had the Italian job. The bread was so crispy, not soggy at all. We also had the tomato soup which paired perfectly,” one fan said.