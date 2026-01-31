5 Chain Restaurants for the Best Patty Melt, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain patty melts they order for buttery bread, juicy beef, and perfectly melted cheese.

Patty melts are a diner favorite. They’re buttery, beefy, nostalgic and endlessly satisfying. When done right, patty melts are the perfect texture–crunchy bread, juicy beef, soft onions and melted cheese all in one bite. Patty melts are pure comfort late-night food, but not all chains do them right. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, for his favorite spots.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake’s version of the patty melt is not to be missed–the Frisco Melt is pure “magic,” according to Chef Andrew. Picture this: double-thin, smashed steakburgers sizzling with premium steak blend goodness, blanketed in gooey American and Swiss cheese, piled high with those heavenly caramelized onions, and slathered in their iconic tangy Frisco sauce, all hugged by buttery, grilled sourdough that crunches like a dream. “It’s nostalgic diner perfection that hits every craving at once, cheesy, savory, saucy bliss. Late-night legend status unlocked; this one’s worth every second of the wait,” he says.

Whataburger

Whataburger’s patty melt takes a familiar diner classic and makes it bigger, richer, and more craveable. “Their patty melt is a beast that is massive, juicy beef patties stacked tall on thick, golden Texas toast, drowned in melty Monterey Jack, crowned with perfectly grilled onions, and drizzled with that creamy, spicy pepper sauce that brings the heat in the best way,” explains Chef Andrew. “It’s bold, it’s customizable (jalapeños? bacon? Yes please!), and it screams satisfaction with every massive, dripping bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

For a classic patty melt, Chef Andrew raves about Culver’s. “The chain delivers fresh, never-frozen beef patties grilled to juicy perfection, layered with rich Wisconsin aged cheddar (or Swiss for that nutty vibe), and those buttery, grilled onions on toasted sourdough that’s slathered just right,” he says. “It’s made to order fresh, perfectly balanced, and feels like happiness in every bite.”

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill is a West Coast favorite and puts a fresh spin on its patty melt. The Santa Barbara Char features chargrilled beef patties, avocado, caramelized onions, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on grilled sourdough. “It’s got that addictive char, rich aroma, and bold, next-level execution that makes you close your eyes and savor,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s a cult favorite for good reason, especially out in California. This is the one locals lose their minds over!”

Five Guys

Leave it to Five Guys to add a unique twist to its patty melt, a “decadent, over-the-top indulgence,” says Chef Andrew. Their patty melt takes the grilled cheese with a patty hack to elite status with high-quality beef patties smashed between gooey Swiss cheese, loaded with those iconic caramelized onions, and grilled to crunchy, buttery perfection. “It’s rich, it’s messy, it’s ridiculously good and it’s diner-level elite in fast-casual form,” he says.