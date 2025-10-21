The No. 1 Chain for Real Pit-Smoked Ribs, According to Grill Masters

Pit-smoked ribs have a beautiful flavor and texture that just can’t be replicated by other methods of cooking, and the best pitmasters have years of experience and passion for the craft. Pit-smoked ribs from a good restaurant are one of the most popular menu items you can get: Ribs that have been slowly cooked in a real pit over fragrant wood results in the most delicious, tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs. So which spots knock it out of the park with this staple BBQ dish. Here are seven chains where the ribs are so good they’ve won awards, plus the number one chain for pit-smoked ribs according to grill masters and experts.

Black’s BBQ

Black’s BBQ is recognized in the Michelin Guide for Texas as a recommended restaurant. “As is expected for central Texas barbeque, beef takes the pride of place: the slow-smoked prime sliced brisket and behemoth bone-in beef ribs are the main events here, but all of their meat offerings, like pork ribs and sausage, demonstrate the team’s dedication to their craft,” the guide says.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is lauded by fans and experts alike for delicious, pit-smoked ribs. The chain even has its own academy to train future pitmasters. “I had the St Louis style ribs with fries and bbq beans as sides. The ribs were fall off the bone tender, beans were like none I’ve ever tasted before, and fries were well seasoned and just the right balance of soft, yet crispy,” one fan said.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is renowned for the quality and expertise behind the smoked meats and ribs. “There’s so much to say about our award-winning ribs: St. Louis–cut, smoked for hours, grilled for moments, painted by hand with Original sauce. It’s hard to talk with your mouth full of award-winning ribs, though, so we usually just let them speak for themselves,” the chain says.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has received many accolades over the years for spectacular smoked meat, including the pit smoked ribs. “Homemade. Handcrafted. No Microwaves. No Freezers,” the chain says. “…We prepare your order from scratch, from slow-smoking each cut of juicy meat all the way to fresh baked buns.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

If there’s one spot that gets pit-smoked ribs right every time, it’s Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. The chain won the title of “Tastiest Ribs in America” by USA Today, and continues to serve up consistently delicious pit-smoked ribs. “This is a must stop in Kansas city! As a meat head and bbq fanatic this place hits!! Can’t wait to take new people! The ribs were amazing, the rocket pig was also unique,” one diner said.