7 Restaurant Chains Known for Perfect BBQ Ribs, According to Chefs

Great BBQ ribs are all about tender meat, bold flavor, and a smoky finish. While it’s not hard to find BBQ, it is hard to find the best BBQ, but some chains really go the extra mile to get it right. From fall-off-the-bone tenderness to tangy sauces that enhance the flavor, there are several chains that chefs are raving about. Whether you’re craving baby backs or St. Louis-style slabs, here are seven restaurants that deliver top-notch BBQ ribs, according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q humbly started off in Birmingham, AL.back in 1985 and had no freezers or microwaves–it was all about slow-roasting for 12 hours. Word spread how delicious their food was and Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q now has 59 locations in six different states. Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, loves their BBQ ribs and says they’re, “House smoked with a proprietary spice blend over hickory wood, it yields tender ribs with an even smoky sweet profile, it is most well known for its authentic southern taste, staying to its roots.”

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q is a Texas-based chain with locations in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma as well. The BBQ joint has been serving up tasty food since 1989 and it’s one of Chef Andrews picks. “The food is so good because it’s made over oak wood pits, seasoned with a dry spice rub that locks in juicy tenderness and robust southern flavor Texas it is pure perfection.”

Famous Dave’s

At Famous Dave’s, every order is made from scratch and it’s Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten go-to for ribs. “For BBQ Ribs, it’s Famous Dave’s all the way,” she says. “Low and slow smoke for ribs with that perfect bark just begging to be eaten, paired with a sauce that compliments the meat without overpowering it.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is an award-winning chain with locations in eight states across the South. Sonny’s BBQ is praised for its slow-cooked techniques, flavor and community-oriented spirit. According to Chef Andrew, Sonny’s meat is “Oak smoked for hours in true Southern style, offered wet or dry rubbed, with a bold hickory flavor and tender, fall off the bone and melt your mouth flavor.”

City BBQ

City Barbeque strikes the right balance of high quality food, community atmosphere and authenticity. Located in various cities in 10 different states and City Barbeque serves homemade sides, generous portions and good BBQ ribs. “City Barbeque has the perfect pull apart and fall off the bone ribs but still juicy,” says Chef Andrew. “Literally retains some of the best smoke flavors you will find anywhere.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a community orientated chain that supports veteran organizations, local charities, and events. While the restaurant offers an authentic BBQ vibe, it also runs a business with a purpose–honoring our country and those who served. The patriotic chain uses the finest ingredients to create authentic BBQ and Chef Andrew says it’s one of the best because the meat is smoked for long periods of time. “Tender, flavorful ribs with a smoky deepness to the meat,”he says. “They offer so many different sauces to honor all the different American traditions of BBQ.”

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a popular chain that serves Texas-style BBQ, offers a wide variety of meat and sides and a cozy casual vibe. The BBQ spot is rapidly growing and currently has 500 restaurants in 44 states. Chef Andrew explains why the ribs are so incredible. “Dickey’s slow smokes its meat over oak wood with a Texas style dry rub, tender, juicy ribs with a smoky flavor and praised for its authentic pitmaster quality and consistent texture,” he says.