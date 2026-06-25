From Crazy Bread to Turbo Stix, these pizza chain breadsticks have devoted fans.

One of my favorite things about ordering pizza at popular chains isn’t even the pizza; it is the breadsticks. Whether they are the OG garlic-and-butter variety or smothered in cheese, there is something so satisfying about a pizza chain breadstick. Sometimes I eat more breadsticks than pizza. One of the best things about them? You can choose different dipping sauces to enjoy them with. Where can you enjoy the best breadsticks? Here are 5 pizza chains with the best breadsticks, according to diners.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s iconic seasoned garlic breadsticks are the ultimate crowd-pleaser, and have been for decades, according to fa ns. “I love pizza hut bread sticks,” one Redditor declared. “Pizza Hut has the BEST breadsticks, in the pizza chain game!!!” another said.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars classic buttery Crazy Bread is another iconic breadstick. “Crazy Bread and their crazy sauce kinda slaps. The bread sticks are so pillowy soft and just lightly garlic parm coated. Idk if I’d go as far as to say they’re the best bread sticks in town, but they’re a good start,” one says.

Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is also famous for its savory and hot garlic bread twists, perfect for dipping in sauces. “Overall, its Dominos. All of their bread options are ridiculously good and are consistently very good,” a Redditor says in a feed about the best of the rest.

Papa Johns

One of my favorites is Papa John’s original garlic dipping sticks, as well as the cheese version. “Just had Papa John’s garlic butter parm sticks. Not a huge fan of the pizza, but these might be my new favorite sticks,” a Redditor says. “My big back always goes to Papa Johns for cheese sticks. With the garlic dipping sauce,” another says.

Jet’s

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Pizza lovers are also wild about Jet’s version of breadsticks. There are the original, which are “freshly baked bread with premium mozzarella, topped with butter, garlic & romano,” and also Jet’s Triple Cheese Turbo Stix, freshly baked bread with premium mozzarella & cheddar, topped with butter, garlic & romano. Both are served with dipping sauce. “Jet’s Triple Cheese Turbo Stix by FAR. No one else can match how delicious the crust is when baked Detroit-style in a pan,” a Redditor says. “Sooo incredible,” another adds.