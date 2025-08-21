6 Best Pizza Slices at Restaurant Chains According to Diners

Pizza chain pizza chain pizzas can rarely come close to the taste and quality of smaller independent pizzerias, but there are some solid options available from the big chains, at very reasonable prices. Whether you’re into a stuffed crust, gluten-free, vegetarian, carnivore, or vegan, there is a pizza for every taste. I analyzed comments on social media and reviews to see which pizzas fans order again and again—here are fan-favorite pizzas from national chains customers absolutely love.

Dominos Pepperoni

The classic pepperoni pizza at Dominos is a fan-favorite slice. “Just a classic small pepperoni. So simple, yet so good,” one fan said. “I like the pizzas from Dominos best when they’re fresh, I don’t really like it leftover as much so I just get a small because I can finish that comfortably in 1 sitting.” That makes sense.

Pizza Hut Meat Lovers

Pizza Hut fans love the Meat Lovers Pizza. “Pan is the best style. Meat lovers is my favorite specialty pizza. The one I order from always does a good job with the meat lovers. Nice amount of toppings and cheese,” one Redditor said. Getting the stuffed crust is a must, fans insist.

Papa Johns Philly Cheesesteak

Customers love the Papa Johns Stuffed Crust Philly Cheesesteak pizza, one of the more popular specialty pizzas on the menu. “Considered by its fans to be one of the best Papa John’s pizza varieties, this meaty and cheesy triumph will keep the party going all night long,” the chain says. “One of my favorites,” a Redditor confirmed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Caesars Deep Dish

Little Caesars Deep Dish Stuffed Crust is amazing, fans say. “Stuffed crust deep dish when made right is untouchable. Best thing on the menu,” one Redditor said. “As a worker, I personally love our deep dish. but even our classic pep on a hard day is delicious,” another agreed.

Papa Murphy’s Taco Grande Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Taco Grande Pizza is raved about by fans. “This pizza is absolutely BASED. Super delicious, even though it seems contrary to the concept itself, a TACO pizza, what on earth? It hits like a soft taco, but the interplay of the ingredients is just, on point, and very well thought out by whatever internal team at Papa Murphy’s conceptualized it,” one said.

Marco’s Pizza Pepperoni Magnifico

Marco’s Pizza Pepperoni Magnifico is amazing, fans say. “Had them for the first time in Georgia. Far and away the best chain pizza I’ve had and on a cost/slice basis, they are in the running for best overall,” one Redditor raved. “I always say this. As far as chains go, Marco’s is the best! I can’t believe people still go to Pizza Hut/Dominos,” another said.