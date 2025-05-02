7 Frozen Pizza Brands That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

Frozen pizza doesn't have the reputation for being the healthiest food option. While some varieties are loaded with additives and preservatives, processed meats, "rehydrated" cheese, and other ingredients most people can't pronounce, there are healthier options that use high-quality ingredients. Eat This, Not That! took a deep dive into the frozen pizza aisle, sourcing seven frozen pizza brands that use the highest-quality ingredients.

Rao's

Rao's always nails the frozen food game and doesn't disappoint with pizza. The star of the pizza is Rao's Homemade sauce made with "naturally sweet, vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil" slathered on a brick oven crust and topped with whole milk Mozzarella, whole milk Provolone, Fontina, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.

The Sleeping Pizza Talia di Napoli

Handmade in Naples and sold at Whole Foods, these pizzas are flash-frozen after being baked in wood-fired ovens, with fresh, authentic Italian ingredients and no additives. To give you an idea about how wholesome it is, this pizza had the shortest ingredient list of all the pizzas we researched.

Amy's Kitchen

Amy's is always reliable in terms of high-quality ingredients, and its frozen pizzas are no exception. They are organic, vegetarian, and made without hydrogenated oils or artificial preservatives—just clean, wholesome ingredients that you can pronounce.

Capello's

If you stay away from grains, consider popping a Capello's pizza in the oven on pizza night. The grain- and gluten-free pie uses almond flour crusts and carefully sourced, high-quality toppings, focusing on real, whole-food ingredients, including whole milk mozzarella and their homemade pizza sauce.

Banza Pizza

If you love Banza chickpea pasta, you should try the brand's pizza. Made with chickpea crusts, it is a high-protein and fiber, low-carb, gluten-free alternative to traditional pizzas with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. While the cheesy version includes lots of gooey varieties, Banza also offers an extensive selection of vegan pizzas.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has some of the best frozen pizzas on the market, with ingredients good enough that even chefs approve. For example, its popular Pizza Parlanno starts with a "stone baked, wheat flour crust" imported from Italy, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses, veggies, and meats, and other pronounceable ingredients.

365 Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods 365 pizzas are delicious and taste incredibly fresh. The crusts are made out of enriched unbleached white flour, and they only use real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and lots of herbs and spices.