Popcorn chicken has nothing to do with kernels of corn. The term refers to little chicken nuggets that are extra crispy and resemble a piece of popcorn. A popular item in the 1980s and 1990s, popcorn chicken is much more difficult to find today. However, a few restaurants still serve similar chicken bites. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best popcorn chicken.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box brought back Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken to mixed reviews. “I wish they just brought back the regular spicy popcorn chicken I don’t like that they make em sweet,” one person said. When can you get popcorn chicken at the chain? “Last year they brought it back February 28th and the year before until April! So could be here any day I love the spicy popcorn chicken,” one shared.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s may not serve popcorn chicken, but their boneless wings are basically the same thing. The hand-breaded bites with Southern-style flavor and sauces are delicious.

KFC

There are entire Reddit feeds devoted to KFC, who many dub the originator of popcorn chicken, to bring back its famous Extra Crispy Popcorn Chicken. “The popcorn chicken is much better and more crispy than the chicken nuggets in my opinion,” one writes. According to diners, they are still available in other parts of the world, including Asian and Australia. “The popcorn chicken from the 90s was the BEST. They actually resembled popcorn in how they looked and even came in a popcorn like container 🍿they were seasoned perfectly, juicy, and crispy,” one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

Popeyes serves boldly seasoned Cajun-style popcorn chicken with real crunch, but they might not be available in the United States. The item is not standard on menus, but was offered in 2017.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A doesn’t call its trademark nuggets popcorn chicken, but they are basically the same: little chunks of white meat chicken, perfectly seasoned and breaded, and fried to perfection.

Wingstop

Wingstop serves boneless bites tossed in signature sauces that mimic popcorn chicken.”I ordered a boneless combo for pickup the other day and when I opened it there was like popcorn chicken instead of full-size wings. Any explanation? It was delicious so no complaints really,” one person says. Another agrees that “they’re like popcorn chicken.”

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Premium Chicken Bites are bite-sized chicken pieces with a crispy coating and dipping sauces. “Tender and juicy white-meat chicken lightly coated in a seasoned breading – great for dipping!” the restaurant says.