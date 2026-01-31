From Red Lobster to Applebee’s, these chain restaurants are known for fried shrimp platters.

If you like fried shrimp, you are in luck: There are a bunch of chain restaurants that specialize in the battered and deep-fried little crustaceans. The thing is, sometimes only a giant platter of fried fish will satisfy your hunger. Where can you go to get the biggest and best shrimp platters? Here are 8 chain restaurants famous for giant fried shrimp platters.

Red Lobster Fried Shrimp Platter

Huge portions, crispy crunch. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp Platter is famous for its large size and crispy crunch. It comes with 24 hand-breaded, butterflied, and lightly fried shrimp, and is served with cocktail sauce. Curious where the name comes from? “He used to be some guy who worked as a line cook. He started butterflying the shrimp (splitting the tails) before frying them and they liked it so they named it after him,” a Redditor revealed.

Bonefish Grill Bang Bang Shrimp

Bonefish Grill Bang Bang Shrimp is a signature plate, with a spicy, crisp coating. “A Bonefish Favorite! Crispy shrimp served with our signature creamy, spicy sauce,” the menu states.

Joe’s Crab Shack Fried Shrimp

Joe’s Crab Shack may specialize in crab, but there are lots of shrimp plate options. There are a few options for a fried shrimp platter: Shrimp Sampler, Coconut Shrimp, or Crispy Fried Shrimp, each paired with delicious sides, usually fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., inspired by the movie Forrest Gump, serves up significant portions and multiple standout shrimp preparations. The shrimp dishes and platters are “very scrumptious,” a TripAdvisor diner says. “The portions are big and the shrimp were so tasty and meaty,” added another.

Capt’n D’s Crispy Butterfly Shrimp

Capt’n D’s Crispy Butterfly Shrimp are a favorite at the chain. “A plentiful portion of our butterfly shrimp served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies,” the menu says. They also have Popcorn Shrimp, another crowd pleaser.

Long John Silver’s Shrimp Share

Over at Long John Silver’s, the 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share comes with fifteen hand-battered shrimp, each “meticulously hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter, ensuring a crispy and flavorful bite,” the chain says. If you prefer popcorn shrimp, there is also the Popcorn Shrimp Share. “Dive into the sea-inspired delight of our Popcorn Shrimp Sea Share. This generous serving of bite-sized popcorn shrimp is perfect for sharing with friends and family,” they say.

IHOP Double Crunch Shrimp

IHOP Double Crunch Shrimp comes with crispy, golden-brown, battered shrimp, served with coleslaw, fries, and cocktail sauce. .

Applebee’s Double Crunch Shrimp

The Double Crunch Shrimp at Applebee’s is popular with shrimp lovers. “Crispy battered shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. Served with signature coleslaw and fries,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e