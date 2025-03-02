I Tried 5 Popular Water Bottles and Only One Was Worth the Hype

I wouldn't believe it if you told me ten years ago that water bottles would be as trendy and status symbol-y as a designer handbag. However, here we are in 2025, with my 9-year-old daughter begging me for $10 Touchland hand sanitizer, premiere skincare from Sephora, and $45 water bottles. Luckily, I get paid to test and write about most of the items she requests, and I have been sampling water bottles for years, making me somewhat of a water bottle expert. I have tried out all the most popular brands and models, and one of them is seriously worth the hype.

Nalgene Sustain Tritan Water Bottle

I am not a fan of plastic water bottles, as they don't keep water cold very long and tend to get smelly. However, if I need a lightweight water bottle, for example, while hiking, I will grab Nalgene Sustain Tritan. It is available in 12, 16, 32, and 48 ounces and various mouth types, including wide, sipper, and splashguard, and the dishwasher-safe and BPA-free bottle features a leakproof lid. The most significant benefit is that it's incredibly lightweight and is on the affordable side, retailing for under $20.

Yeti Rambler Water Bottle with Chug Cap

I've been gifted a few Yeti water bottles over the years and the Rambler is one of my favorites. In general, I hate straws. While Stanley has taught me that they aren't always so bad, especially when you are driving in the car or don't have time to unscrew a lid, I would chug my water in a perfect world — and this is the bottle to do so. Like other Yeti products, it's a little heavy but super durable. An added bonus? It is dishwasher safe. One of my best friends is obsessed with Yeti all around and maintains that this is her all-time favorite. "Of all the water bottles we've tried – and we've tried A LOT – it's the only one that actually keeps the water cold and still has ice in it the next day," she says.

Takeya Actives Water Bottle

I've had Takeya water bottles in rotation for over a decade, and they are always a solid and reliable option. The Takeya Actives Water Bottle comes in many sizes, 18, 22, 24, 32, 40, and 64 ounces, with straw and spout lids and many colors. Like Yeti, they keep water cold for hours, made out of durable, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel. The bottle is also cleverly designed with a large handle and a grippy strip around the lid, making it the easiest to open out of all the water bottles I tested, It also has a silicone grip on the bottom, giving it more stay-put power. When my kids were younger, we often used these because they come in a kid's version.

Stanley Quencher Tumbler

There is a reason why the viral Stanley went viral: The water bottle's design is next-level genius – for those who prefer a straw at least. This is undoubtedly the best water bottle for long car rides and carrying around the house. I struggled for years to find a large water bottle that fit in the cup holder of my car, and because the Stanley is slimmer on the bottom and widens at the top, it can hold up to 40 ounces of H20 and fit in the cup holder with ease. The vacuum-sealed bottle also keeps water cold all day long. This might be the most perfect water bottle in the history of water bottles, but because there is a straw sticking out of it, water spills if it gets knocked over. This drives parents and teachers crazy, with my daughter's school even asking parents to avoid sending this style of water bottle in with kids, as it oftentimes leaks all over their backpacks.

Owala FreeSip

I was recently informed by my daughter that everyone who is anyone in her third-grade class carries an Owala. After trying out the Owala FreeSip, it immediately became clear to me that this was a much better option for anyone who either throws a water bottle inside of a bag or the drink holder slot of a backpack. The lid actually closes, keeping water from spilling out. I also appreciate all the color and size options, including limited edition shades from Urban Outfitters to Target. One flaw? The spring lock mechanism, which opens and closes the spout can be glitchy. Mila, an 8-year-old on the basketball team I coach, complained that hers didn't work anymore (after she dropped it on the pavement) and leaked water due to the flaw. The brand does sell lids separately, for around $7, which I think is a great solution. Personally, I prefer the FreeSip Twist over the OG, as it is cup-holder friendly, so I can easily grab it while in the car.