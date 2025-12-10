5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Pork Chops, According to Diners

Diners say these five chain restaurants serve the juiciest, most flavorful pork chops.

The humble pork chop is an often overlooked menu item, but this staple savory food is actually quite versatile (not to mention delicious). When prepped and cooked properly, pork chops are a real treat, and certain restaurants clearly know what they are doing when it comes to making pork chops diners rave about. Next time you’re craving the best pork chops around, here are five chains where the pork chops will rival those made at home.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill

The seven-finger high Famous Pork Chop at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill is a show stopper. “A recipe perfected over four decades, our chop is rubbed with a secret blend of seasonings, cured, roasted, slow smoked, caramelized, finished in the oven and topped with Perry’s herb-garlic butter, and carved tableside during dinner service each evening,” the chain says. “Its probably the best pork chop I’ve had personally. My wife’s employer buys lunch from there a lot and she usually goes for the chop as well,” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

The Grilled Pork Chops at Texas Roadhouse are outstanding, guests say. “Sometimes I get down in life….. and then I eat a pork chop dinner from Texas Roadhouse and realize everything is going to be okay. 5 stars, amazing as always,” one diner shared.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Diners rave about the Cowboy Pork Chops at LongHorn Steakhouse (two center-cut boneless pork chops seared to a golden brown). "Love their steaks but I got the pork chops with Brussel sprouts today!" one fan said. "Love their pork chops," another responded.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The 16 oz. Heritage Pork Chop at Morton’s The Steakhouse is delicious, fan says. “We’ve had seafood, steak, and prime pork chop… guess which one was the best. The pork chop. Who knew. I recommend this place for an amazing dinner,” one diner shared.

Outback Steakhouse

Diners love the Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops at Outback Steakhouse, made with two 8 oz. center-cut, bone-in pork chops, seasoned and seared then topped with a sweet caramel and creole mustard glaze. “The caramel mustard glaze is my favorite thing ever and I have tried to replicate it and failed. Anyone know what it actually is?” one Redditor asked. “Does anyone know how “Outback Steakhouse ” get their grilled pork chops so moist and tender? Those are the best chops!!” another fan said.