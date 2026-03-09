See which simple chip brands dietitians and shoppers love.

Most potato chip recipes online require just three ingredients: Potatoes, salt, and oil. And, curiously enough, many grocery store brands also make their chips with just a trio of ingredients. “Potato chips made with just three ingredients (potatoes, oil, and salt) are about as simple as a packaged snack gets,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. However, from a nutrition standpoint, the main thing that differentiates brands isn’t really the potato or salt, but the type and quality of oil used. “Some chips use oils that are higher in unsaturated fats, like avocado or sunflower oil, while others may use blends that include more refined vegetable oils,” Collingwood continues. Keep in mind that three ingredients don’t automatically mean healthy. “Even when chips have only three ingredients, they’re still a fried snack. Portion size and frequency matter more than the ingredient count alone,” she notes. “Sodium can vary quite a bit between brands, so people watching their sodium intake should compare labels—even among chips that look nearly identical ingredient-wise.” What chips only have a trio of ingredients? Here are the 7 best potato chip brands made with just 3 ingredients.

365 Whole Foods Sea Salt

365 Whole Foods Sea Salt chips are made with potatoes, vegetable oils (sunflower seed, safflower seed and/or canola), and sea salt. According to shoppers, they are simple but delicious. “Best ever eaten. Light and mild salt. Just right amount of crunch. Easy on old teeth!!!” one writes. Each serving has 150 calories and 170 mg of sodium.

Utz Original Potato Chips

UTZ Original Potato Chips are a family-crafted salty snack with a classic potato flavor. The brand uses fresh, high-quality potatoes for a pure, natural taste, lightly salts them, and cooks to perfection. The only ingredients are vegetable oil, salt, and potatoes. Each serving has 160 calories and 95 mg of sodium. “These blow the other chips on the market away! They always taste fresh and not processed. Keep up the good work,” a Target shopper says. “I love that there are only 3 ingredients in the chips. They are always fresh and do not have a lot of oil on them like the other chips on the market,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Siete Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Gut health dietitian, Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, CPT, selected Siete Kettle Cooked Potato Chips as one of the healthiest at the market. Made with just three wholesome ingredients: potatoes, avocado oil, and sea salt – they’re a gut-healthy take on the classic snack.

Wise Golden Original Chips

Wise Golden Original Chips are another three-ingredient chip that shoppers love. “Tasty! classic chip,” writes one, who adds that they “taste great” with “just right amount of salt, reminds me of days gone by …I’ll be ordering more.” Another adds: “Wise is the best potato chip with the best flavor.”

Trader Joe’s Classic Chips

Trader Joe’s Classic Chips are cooked to taste like “those great chips you used to eat when you were growing up,” according to the store. “These chips are lightly fried, seasoned with salt, and full of that great potato taste. Just like you remember them.” Shoppers agree they are great and delicious. “I just recently tried these and fell in love!,” a Redditor says. “These are better than any other plain potato chip I’ve ever had—I feel like they’re less greasy than Lay’s. Truly the bomb,” another writes.

Kettle Brand Sea Salt

I have been eating Kettle Brand chips since I was a kid, picking up bags of the crispy, crunchy chips at my local mom-and-pop health food store. The are still made with three ingredients (potatoes, oil, and sea salt) and kettle-cooked for that amazing crunch. “Perfect classic crunchy Kettle chip!” writes a Target shopper.

Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Sea Salt

I am personally a big fan of anything made with avocado oil, which, aside from salt and potatoes, is the only ingredient in these chips. “Crisp flavorful yummy treat my family enjoys, we cannot keep them in the house,” a Kroger shopper says. “Crispy and delicious chips. My new favorite chip company,” another says.

“The ingredients are literally just potato’s, salt, and avocado oil. So not processed at all and taste just like regular potato chips,” one Redditor said.