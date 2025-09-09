6 New Potato Chip Flavors “Flying Off Shelves”

The humble potato chip is one of the most beloved snacks on supermarket shelves, and every day there seems to be something new to try (and hopefully buy repeatedly because it’s that good). The big snack companies are constantly experimenting with texture and flavor to attract hungry customers and dominate the market, and for Kroger and Lay’s, it’s working—the brand just released six new items customers are raving about. Some of these flavors are already so popular the brands who made them should seriously consider making them permanent. Here are six new potato ship flavors flying off shelves.

Lay’s Hot Sauce

This new Lay’s flavor uses Frank’s Red Hot Sauce for a tangy, spicy taste, and fans are going nuts for it. “I talked to a Frito guy at Walmart today, and all of the Buffalo Chicken sold out on the first day. He had 2 Frank’s Red Hot sauce left, and I bought the last 2,” one customer said. “By far my favorite,” another commented.

Kroger Pigs In a Blanket

Kroger Pigs In a Blanket is part of the all-new, limited-time Kroger Brand Champion Chip Collection. “The ultimate bite-size snack reimagined in a classic potato chip, packed with the savory flavors of hot dog, buttery pastry and a hint of mustard,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Chip Brands Dietitians Are Warning Customers to Avoid Right Now

Lay’s Wavy Loaded Nachos

Lay’s Wavy Loaded Nachos are a huge hit with chip fans. “They are the best chips out right now, and they are limited time only,” one Redditor said.” Just tried these and the buffalo chicken ones and they are both good! The loaded nacho ones have a nice kick to them!” another agreed.

Kroger Mozzarella Sticks

I got to try the Kroger Mozzarella Sticks flavor early and loved how deliciously cheesy it is, with just a hint of tomato. “These golden, crispy chips are bursting with the cheesy flavor of classic mozzarella sticks, complete with notes of buttery breading and a touch of marinara magic,” the brand says.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cheesy Buffalo Dip

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cheesy Buffalo Dip is another limited-time only snack perfect for football season and also flying off the shelves. “I was not expecting these to taste this good. I have mixed opinions about Lay’s, but in my eyes, these are truly exceptional,” one customer said.

7 Popular Chips Ranked From Worst to Best by Shoppers

Kroger Buffalo Wing

Kroger says the new Buffalo Wing flavor packs “an unbeatable buffalo-flavored punch – no wet napkins or saucy fingers required”. I tried these early too and loved how the buffalo flavor made the chips savory without being overwhelming. This is perfect for dipping!