7 Best Prepared Meals at Costco Arriving This Week

Costco‘s prepared foods section of the deli is packed with treasures, from hearty comfort foods to delicious taco kits that take all the stress out of dinner preparation. This time of year there are seasonal favorites returning to stores, and shoppers eagerly await seeing their favorite foods back on shelves again. If you need some ideas about what to look for on your next Costco haul, here are seven of the best prepared meals at Costco, according to customers.

Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Costco fans love the Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, which is delicious and lasts for several meals. “My favorite. I usually pick this up and split it up into 4 meal prep boxes and have it across the week,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice is a solid choice. “I love that it’s underseasoned so I can add my own. Instead of it being overseasoned and inedible,” one fan shared. “Give them a good salting and these are perfect with a nice side salad (usually a kit) and a nice dessert,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Chipotle Chicken Bowl with Cilantro Lime Rice

Kirkland Signature Chipotle Chicken Bowl with Cilantro Lime Rice is another delicious choice after a few tweaks. “I liked the bowl, but I added a tiny bit of water when microwaving the rice to add moisture. The rice just seems undercooked straight from the package,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos are a convenient and tasty meal, fans say. “Street tacos are a staple. I especially like the creamy cilantro-lime salsa packaged with it,” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Ravioli Lasagna with Beef & Pork Sauce

The Kirkland Signature Ravioli Lasagna with Beef & Pork Bolognese Sauce is a generously portioned meal. “Colorado Costco always has it. Best premade meal IMO,” one shopper said. “Got it Saturday, finished it Sunday,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Shepherd’s Pie

Kirkland Signature Shepherd’s Pie is a seasonal item shoppers wait all year for. “Shepherd’s pie is popular in this house. My favorite used to be the stuffed salmon, but I haven’t seen that around in a while,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Taco Kit

The Kirkland Signature Tempura Taco Kit is a hit with Costco shoppers. “Tempura taco kit is incredible. Air fry the tempura shrimp for 8min before serving,” one member recommended. “Lol had these for dinner tonight. Yah, they’re awesome. And… Enough left over for lunch tomorrow too. The lime creme awesome,” another agreed.