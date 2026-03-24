6 Premium Prime Rib Sandwiches You Can Score on a Budget

Indulge in these slow-roasted, tender steak sandwiches without spending a fortune.

Prime rib is never going to be the cheapest steak to enjoy—making this fan-favorite cut is time intensive, taking hours to slow-roast to tender, melt-in-your-mouth perfection. Luckily there are some excellent prime rib sandwiches, both steakhouse-style and French Dip, which diners can indulge in for less than a prime rib plate would be. Here are six premium prime rib sandwiches you can enjoy without spending a fortune.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Classic Prime Rib Dip at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is $18.99 for a hearty, delicious meal. “We thinly carve up slices of slow-roasted prime rib, piled high on a toasted hoagie roll,” the chain says. “On the side, we provide a rich, flavorful au jus for dipping, creamy horseradish for extra zing, coleslaw and a side of fries.”

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Original Prime Rib Steak Sandwich at Potbelly Sandwich Works is an excellent option for hungry diners. Made from tender sliced prime rib steak, swiss, housemade caramelized onions, and garlic aioli, guests can also add Hot Peppers for some heat. Mama’s Meatball Sandwich is another excellent choice, made from homestyle beef + pork meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, provolone, and Italian seasoning.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Miller’s Ale House

The Slow-Roasted Prime Rib French Dip at Miller’s Ale House is a fan-favorite option for $17.99. This sandwich contains slow-roasted prime rib with sautéed onions and Swiss on an Amoroso’s hoagie roll, served with au jus and housemade horsey sauce. The 6 oz Sirloin is also a great choice for $17.99, and comes with two sides.

Houston’s

The French Dip at Houston’s is a popular $28 menu item which is definitely on the pricier side but well worth it: Thinly sliced roasted prime rib on a house-made French roll. “The food was outstanding: the spinach artichoke dip was rich and flavorful, and the French dip was tender, savory, and absolutely perfect,” one diner said.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Prime Rib Dipper ($15.29) is well worth a try: This sandwich is made with thinly sliced prime rib topped with grilled onions and melted American cheese, served on a toasted Cheddar roll with house-made herb mayo and French onion au jus for delectable dipping. Served with classic fries, this is a hearty option that offers great value.

Board & Brew

The $11.95 Beef Dip at Board & Brew is made with freshly baked roast beef and melted Swiss cheese served hot on a toasted French baguette with a side of au jus. There’s also the “Tom’s Choice” sandwich for $11.95: This sandwich is made with slow-roasted beef, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo on a French baguette.