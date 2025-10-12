3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib, According to Butchers

When it comes to rich, juicy flavor, few cuts can compete with a well-cooked prime rib. This classic, slow-roasted decadent dish has become the ideal celebratory meal for meat lovers and a staple on many restaurant menus — but not all prime rib is created equal. To find out which chains are truly serving up the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to the experts: professional butchers. From perfect marbling to just the right level of tenderness, here are the three restaurant chains that butchers say are doing prime rib right.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a chain that uses open wood-fired grill to cook hand-cut steaks and it’s a go-to for Brad Baych Chef / Butcher / Content Creator at Butcher Wizard and author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef. “The best part of the prime rib is the ribeye cap,” he says. “It is a small muscle that runs on the top of the ribeye. It is very well marbled and very tender. It has a buttery flavor and is the best bite on the whole cow in my opinion.”

House of Prime Rib

House of Prime Rib is an iconic spot in San Francisco that delivers unforgettable prime rib. “Prime rib is about patience and precision and House of Prime Rib in San Francisco has earned legendary status by perfecting just one thing: prime rib,” says Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. He explains, “Their success begins with beef that is well-marbled, carefully aged, and cooked in a traditional salt crust that locks in flavor and moisture. Each cut is slow-roasted until the interior is tender and rich, while the outside develops a savory, flavorful crust.” Chef Thomas says, “Dining there feels less like eating out and more like taking part in a ritual. The prime rib is carved at the table and served with timeless accompaniments: Yorkshire pudding, creamy horseradish, and fully loaded baked potatoes. Even securing a reservation feels like winning a prize.”

Lawry’s Prime Rib

Beloved for its table-side carvings, impeccable service and delicious food, Lawry’s Prime Rib is the place to go. “I have roasted more bone-in for competitions and my experience tells me when a prime rib has been hurried or ruined,” says Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. He explains, “Lawry’s gets it right. The roast is properly aged, low-cooked and hacked like it counts. You feel the tenderness in the marbling in the fact that it homogenizes well and keeps the moisture from one end to the other.”

Quality is Key

Quality is Key for unbelievable prime rib, it has to be top-quality. "The quality of the beef is always the first place to start," says Mark Madrigale, Manager, Arnie's Gourmet Butcher Shop & Culinaria (Cherry Hill, NJ). "USDA certified prime is the best you can get prime rib. You want to see all the wonderful marbling running through the roast, that's where all the flavor lives."

Marbling and Dry Aging is a Must

Another thing to look for when it comes to prime rib is marbling and dry aging. “More marbling equals better quality and more flavor,” says Madrigale. “Dry aging for 21-35 days is certainly an added benefit as well. Most importantly, after cooking to medium rare, let the prime rib rest for at least 15 minutes to ensure all the flavor and juices absorb back into the prime rib.”