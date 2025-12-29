7 Best Protein Bars With More Than 20 Grams of Protein

These seven protein bars each pack at least 20 grams of protein per serving.

Are you looking to increase your protein intake? While the best source of protein is always real food, like legumes, lean meats, and dairy, protein bars are an easy and quick way to get your protein needs met. Which protein bars offer the most protein bang for the buck? Here are 7 protein bars with more than 20 grams of protein.

Cliff Builders Protein Bar

Clif Builders Protein Bar, available on Amazon, is packed with 20 grams of plant protein per bar and is dense with no artificial sweeteners. They come in several flavors, including Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Mint, and Vanilla Almond. “When I was a triathlete (eating 6-8 meals per day!) -these were a staple of my diet. Good taste and the right ratio of protein to fat and carbs,” says an Amazon shopper. “Great way to meet my protein goals. Tasty,” adds another.

MET-Rx Big 100 Protein Bar

MET-Rx Big 100 Protein Bar has more protein than any other bar we found, a whopping 32 grams, and contains 18 vitamins and minerals, including zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin C, with around 400 calories. “These are my absolute favorite protein bar, and I have tried *MANY*,” writes a shopper, noting that they are “expensive” but “worth it” due to the “whopping amount of protein and the fact that they’re actually tasty and easy to eat,” they say. “They masked the funky whey taste and the texture isn’t unpleasant. No artificial sweetener so no weird flavors from that.”

Rise Whey Protein Bars

Rise Whey Protein Bars are made with just three ingredients and contain approximately 18 grams of whey protein per bar. The non-GMO bars taste great and are simple and more wholesome than others that might have an additional two grams of protein. “Finally a REAL all natural protein experience. The flavor, yes … the size it the perfect bar for camping, workouts, or carry on to wherever. Not many out there …but this one is in … top 10..if not #1,” a shopper says.

Legion Protein Bar

Legion Protein Bar is made with prebiotic fiber with just 4 grams of sugar and 20 grams of protein per bar. “Taste is really good. For a protein bar the macros are great, ingredients are clean, and travels really well. Best protein bar on the market,” a shopper says. “Finally a protein bar that uses good quality protein sources. No sodium or calcium caseinates. No soy protein. Just whey and milk protein,” adds another.

Barebells

Barebells is another popular brand that boasts 20 grams of protein per bar with no added sugar. One of the most recently launched flavors is Coco Caramel Almond made with golden caramel, real coconut, silky milk chocolate, and crunchy almonds. They are “really really good!” per shoppers. “I can usually taste ‘fake sugar’ like stevia or aspartame, but this has sucralose and I couldn’t taste it. The nuts give it a good crunch. The outer chocolate is perfect when you need a candy bar. It really does taste more like a candy bar than a protein bar,” a shopper says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FULFIL

FULFIL recently launched a 55g bar that features 20g of protein, 2g of sugar, and 3-4g of net carbs. The BIGGEST bar is 15g more than the original 40g FULFIL protein bar. Flavors include Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Butter made with Reese’s peanut butter. “If you have a taste for a Reese cup, but don’t want junk calories— these are the way to go. They’re a delicious way to get protein while satisfying your sweet tooth,” a shopper states.

Kind Protein Max

Kind Protein Max is another high-protein option with 13 grams of fat, 10 grams of fiber, 20 grams of protein, 240 calories, and a single gram of sugar. “The taste was exactly what I have been looking for in a bar, great mix between sweet and salty without being too much of either one,” a fan says. “These are soooo yummy!! I have one everyday if not 2x a day! I carry one in each purse as well. 20g of protein and 10g of fiber, you can’t beat that!” another adds.