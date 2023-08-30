28 Best High-Protein Store-Bought Snacks, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Protein is one of the three macronutrients (or macros) that we need in order to thrive, with the other two being carbohydrates and fat. Among the three macros, protein is one that is especially important for providing structure to cells and tissues, acting as enzymes, serving as antibodies for immune support, playing a role in muscle contraction, and more. For those on a weight loss journey, including enough protein in a diet is linked to improved satiety, which can help you lose weight. One way to boost your intake of this macro is by stocking up on store-bought high-protein snacks.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans of 2020-2025, healthy adult Americans should consume between 10% to 35% of their calories from protein. So, if you consume 1,800 calories, that would mean shooting for between 45 and 155 grams of this important macro.

To meet your protein quota, along with including protein choices in your meals, opting for high-protein snacks is an important step. Sure, you can lean on the classic cheese-and-cracker or homemade protein smoothie for your snacktime protein fix. But for busy folks, finding protein snacks that are available right on our grocery shelves can be a lifesaver on your quest to consume the muscle-building macro at snack time.

To save you the effort of scouring your grocery shelves to find the best options, we did the legwork for you and came up with a list of 28 of our top high-protein snack picks.

How to choose the best store-bought high-protein snacks

To compile our list of the best store-bought high-protein snacks, we could have simply added any food we found that contained protein. But being as nutrition-savvy as we are, we know that in order to be classified as the "best" by Eat This, Not That!, the options that made our list need to meet a little more criteria.

At least 5 grams of protein or more: Technically, for a food to be called "high protein" it must have at least 10 grams of protein per serving, per the USDA. However, since it can be challenging to find snacks that contain this amount of protein and also meet the rest of our criteria, we opted to select snacks that contain at least 5 grams of this important macro per serving. This amount provides at least 10% DV of protein, which can help promote satiety, giving the snack some staying power.

Technically, for a food to be called "high protein" it must have at least 10 grams of protein per serving, per the USDA. However, since it can be challenging to find snacks that contain this amount of protein and also meet the rest of our criteria, we opted to select snacks that contain at least 5 grams of this important macro per serving. This amount provides at least 10% DV of protein, which can help promote satiety, giving the snack some staying power. Low to no added sugar: Most Americans are eating way too many added sugars, an ingredient that is linked to dental cavities, weight gain, and heart disease. Since one of the health indicators for Healthy People 2030 is to "reduce consumption of added sugars by people aged 2 years and over," we opted for snacks that did not have a lot of this ingredient added.

Most Americans are eating way too many added sugars, an ingredient that is linked to dental cavities, weight gain, and heart disease. Since one of the health indicators for Healthy People 2030 is to "reduce consumption of added sugars by people aged 2 years and over," we opted for snacks that did not have a lot of this ingredient added. Prioritize snacks with fiber: Yes, protein can promote satiety. But fiber is another nutrient that may help make snacks more satisfying, which can help reduce those annoying tummy grumbles that can emerge shortly after snack time. When possible, we chose high-protein snacks that contain fiber.

Yes, protein can promote satiety. But fiber is another nutrient that may help make snacks more satisfying, which can help reduce those annoying tummy grumbles that can emerge shortly after snack time. When possible, we chose high-protein snacks that contain fiber. Under 200 milligrams of sodium: Salt is oftentimes a key ingredient in savory snacks. Unfortunately, consuming too much salt can overload your body with sodium, a mineral that, when consumed in large quantities, is linked to high blood pressure and other negative health effects. When possible, we aimed for snacks that contained under 200 milligrams of sodium.

Salt is oftentimes a key ingredient in savory snacks. Unfortunately, consuming too much salt can overload your body with sodium, a mineral that, when consumed in large quantities, is linked to high blood pressure and other negative health effects. When possible, we aimed for snacks that contained under 200 milligrams of sodium. Low in saturated fat: The American Heart Association recommends that most people try to consume, at most 5-6% of their calories from saturated fat. For those following a 2,000-calorie diet, that means eating no more than 13 grams of saturated fat every day. Because of this, we tried to pick snacks that do not contain large amounts of saturated fat, if any.

The Best High Protein Snacks On Grocery Shelves

Snacks are not hard to come by. Nowadays, pre-packaged snacks are overflowing on grocery shelves, leaving some of us scratching our heads trying to figure out which to pick. But protein-containing snacks that aren't loaded with added sugar and saturated fat and are made with wholesome ingredients can be a bit more challenging to find.

If you are in the market for high-protein snacks that can also support your health, keep reading to find 28 choices that are worth exploring. Read on, and if you'd rather make your own bites from scratch, check out these 16 High-Protein Snacks To Keep You Full Between Meals.

1 Whisps Cheese & Nut Mix (9g protein)

Per serving : 170 calories, 14g fat (3.5g saturated fat), 170mg sodium, 5g carbs (2g fiber, 1g sugar), 9g protein

Whisps are known for their deliciously healthy cheese crackers, and they have rolled out a cheese crisps and nut mix that's sure to please and be a filling alternative to your go-to junk foods. This mix of parmesan crackers, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and pecans boasts 9 grams of protein and 15% of your daily calcium needs—not to mention the added iron and potassium boost!

RELATED: 10 Ways to Lose Weight Without Giving Up Cheese

2 Icelandic Provisions Skyr, Raspberry (15g protein)

Per serving : 140 calories, 2g fat (1g saturated fat), 55mg sodium, 15g carbs (0g fiber, 10g sugar), 15g protein

Sourced from traditional methods from Iceland, Skyr has taken the world by storm. Made from heirloom Icelandic cultures and a higher milk ratio, this yogurt from Icelandic Provisions is extra creamy and packed full of energy with 15g of protein. The raspberry blend—and who doesn't love raspberry—also provides essential potassium and Vitamin A to round out your nutritional goals.

3 CLIF Builders Minis (10g protein)

Per bar : 140 calories, 5g fat (3g saturated fat), 170mg sodium, 15g carbs (1g fiber, 9g sugar), 10g protein

CLIF Builders Minis provide 10 grams of complete plant protein with essential amino acids to help support, rebuild, and repair muscles—all in a perfect portion. This delicious gluten-free bar contains 140 calories and can be consumed with water after a light-to-moderate training session or on a rest day. They are non-GMO, and they contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors.

4 Lorissa's Jerky, Original Strips (10g protein)

Per serving : 80 calories, 2.5g fat (1g saturated fat), 270mg sodium, 6g carbs (0g fiber, 5g sugar), 9g protein

Beef is one of the most protein-packed food sources out there, but it's important to ensure that you're only ingesting quality beef products without loads of added sodium. Lorissa's Jerky is made with 100% grass-fed beef without any added hormones, nitrates, or preservatives, making this jerky one of the healthiest options on the market. Not only will you be getting a serious protein kick, but beef offers significant amounts of iron, which is critical to cognitive and red blood cell function.

RELATED: 11 Best & Worst Beef Jerky Brands, According to Dietitians

5 FULFIL Nutrition Bar, Chocolate Hazelnut (15g protein)

Per bar : 160 calories, 7g fat (4.5g saturated fat), 105mg sodium, 14g carbs (0g fiber, 1g sugar), 15g protein

Sometimes, we just really need that sweet kick, especially around that 3 p.m. slump. Instead of reaching for the ice cream or candy bar, consider FULFIL nutrition bars. Made with chocolate and hazelnut, your sweet tooth will definitely be satisfied, but you'll also receive a whopping 15 grams of protein as well as eight different vitamins ranging from calcium to Vitamin B12, making this one of the healthier sweet options on the market.

6 Second Nature White Cheddar Keto Smart Mix (8g protein)

Per serving : 160 calories, 12g fat (2.5g saturated fat), 150mg sodium, 6g carbs (3g fiber, 1g sugar), 8g protein

Whether or not you follow a Keto diet, eating a wealth of nuts and seeds is never a bad idea. This Second Nature Smart Mix Blend is packed with ingredients such as almonds, edamame, pumpkin seeds, cashews, and pecans as well as white cheddar cheese for that added calcium punch. It may be hard to put this snack down, but you can rest assured that you're receiving ample protein with 3 grams of fiber per serving.

7 Daisy 2% Low Fat Cottage Cheese (13g protein)

Per ½ cup : 90 calories, 2.5 grams fat (1.5 grams saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 5 grams carbs (0 grams fiber, 4 grabs sugar), 13 grams protein

Cottage cheese is on fire these days, for many good reasons. But not all cottage cheese choices are the same. Daisy Cottage Cheese is creamy and delicious with just three ingredients and zero thickeners, stabilizers, preservatives, or additives. It is a convenient source of protein and bone-building calcium and also has live and active cultures.

Cottage cheese can be combined with fruit for a balanced snack, paired with veggies, used as an ingredient in many recipes, or simply enjoyed on its own!

RELATED: The 8 Best Cottage Cheese Brands, According to Dietitians

8 Quest Protein Chips, Spicy Sweet Chili (19g protein)

Per serving : 140 calories, 4.5g fat (0.5g saturated fat), 300mg sodium, 5g carbs (3g fiber, 1g sugar), 19g protein

This spicy sweet chili tortilla-style Quest Protein Chip is chock full of 19 grams of protein thanks to their specific "protein blend" sourced from milk and whey proteins. These chips come in a variety of flavors, and because of their high protein content, are sure to keep you full and energized until it's time for your next meal. Definitely reach for these instead of your classic chip that's devoid of nutritional value!

RELATED: 15 Healthy Chips You Can Eat When You're Trying To Lose Weight

9 Saffron Road Sea Salt Crunchy Chickpeas (6g protein)

Per serving : 130 calories, 4g fat (0g saturated fat), 210mg sodium, 18g carbs (5g fiber, 1g sugar), 6g protein

A staple in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, chickpeas are known for their protein density and the fact that they provide ample amounts of manganese, iron, and folate. With their traditional roast methods, Saffron Road offers an abundance of global flavors that you may not get to experience throughout your daily food journey.

10 Prevail Umami Beef Jerky (12g protein)

Per serving : 80 calories, 1.5g fat (0g saturated fat), 330mg sodium, 6g carbs (0g fiber, 5g sugar), 12g protein

Although traditional jerky has been given a bad rap in recent years, companies like Prevail keep up the hard work of ensuring that wholesome and soy-free ingredients are the backbone of their jerky sticks. With 100% grass-fed beef, Prevail's livestock is raised with no antibiotics or added hormones – ever – and with flavors as diverse as Umani to Spicy, there's sure to be a flavor that fits your specific pallet.

12 Kite Hill Greek Plant-Based Yogurt, Vanilla Unsweetened (15g protein)

Per serving : 120 calories, 5g fat (0.5g saturated fat), 140mg sodium, 4g carbs (1g fiber, 0g sugar), 15g protein

It's estimated that a whopping 68% of the globe has a hard time digesting dairy products, and for many of us, we try to just ignore the gas and bloating and go along with our day. But with delicious plant-based yogurts made by the likes of Kite Hill, we no longer have to suffer the consequences. This Greek-style yogurt is made from almond milk and soy, providing 15 grams of protein per serving and—get this—15% of your daily iron needs!

RELATED: 12 Lactose-Free Yogurts You'll Love

13 Wonderful Pistachios, Sea Salt and Vinegar (6g protein)

Per serving : 170 calories, 13g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 210mg sodium, 6g carbs (3g fiber, 2g sugar), 6g protein

Wonderful Pistachios are among the highest protein nut snacks, with six grams of plant-based protein to fuel your body. Pistachios are unique because they contain all of the essential amino acids, making them a plant-based source of complete protein. Pistachios give you more nuts per serving—about 49 pistachios, compared to 23 almonds or 18 cashews. That's right—pistachios give you more than twice as many nuts per serving as almonds and cashews.

The Sea Salt & Vinegar variety offers up that classic combo of flavors without having to stick to deep-fried potato chips. Perfectly packed with zingy vinegar and sea salt, these protein snacks will tantalize even the most discerning taste buds.

11 Fat Snax Almond Flour Crackers, Rosemary and Olive Oil (5g protein)

Per serving : 140 calories, 11g fat (3g saturated fat), 240mg sodium, 6g carbs (3g fiber, <1g sugar), 5g protein

Fat Snax crackers are the perfect swap to your traditional cracker snack as they're made with almond flour and are therefore lower in carbohydrates and higher in protein at 5 grams per serving. These crackers, which come in deliciously complementary flavors like rosemary and olive oil, can be enjoyed with anything from nut butters to your favorite hard cheese for that boost of protein that you need to keep you energized and sustained until dinnertime.

14 Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Eggs (11g protein)

Per 2-pack : 100 calories, 7g fat (2g saturated fat), 110mg sodium, 0g carbs (0g fiber, 0g sugar), 11g protein

Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs are an ideal protein-packed grab-and-go snack that fuels your body with 6 grams of protein per serving—plus, they taste great! This snack is perfect for hard-cooked egg lovers who don't want to spend time cooking, peeling, and cleaning. And since all of Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, 10 times more vitamin E, double the omega-3 fatty acids, and 38% more lutein compared to ordinary eggs, this option is ideal for those who are focused on supporting their health.

15 ZING Bar, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter (10g protein)

Per bar : 230 calories, 14g fat (3.5g saturated fat), 120mg sodium, 21g carbs (4g fiber, 7g sugar), 10g protein

These plant-based vegan-friendly bars are packed with a whopping 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of satiating protein. Zing bars are made with quality ingredients, like nuts, seeds, brown rice, and almond protein. They also contain prebiotic fiber, which can help support a healthy gut microbiome, especially if your diet includes fermented foods.

16 Henrietta Said Jumbo Roasted Peanuts, Lemon Pepper (7g protein)

Per serving : 170 calories, 15g fat (2g saturated fat), 130mg sodium, 5g carbs (2g fiber, 0g sugar), 7g protein

Jumbo roasted peanuts seasoned with lemon pepper make for a surprisingly delicious combo. And with 7 grams of plant-based protein per serving, it isn't hard to understand why this snack made our list. Peanuts are a natural source of many important micronutrients, like folate, to help us meet our nutritional needs, too.

17 Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted (5g protein)

Per serving : 130 calories, 5g fat (0g saturated fat), 75mg sodium, 16g carbs (4g fiber, 0g sugar), 5g protein

As one of the first healthy snacks on the market, Harvest Snaps have really stood the test of time. Little known, however, is that these baked green peas offer 5 grams of protein as well as 4 grams of fiber without any sugar and very little fat. These little green wonders really revolutionized plant-based protein, so it's time to go out and get you a bag or two…or three (we won't judge).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: Eat These High-Fiber Snacks Every Day for Weight Loss, Dietitian Says

18 Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar Snack Portions (5g protein)

Per serving : 90 calories, 7g fat (4.5g saturated fat), 150mg sodium, 1g carbs (0g fiber, 0g sugar), 5g protein

With no sugar and 5 grams of protein, these Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar Squares are the perfect snack-sized portions that will keep you on track with your nutritional goals while pairing nicely with different meats, pickled veggies, and/or high-protein crackers. With these little beauties, you can even make yourself an on-the-go charcuterie board to enjoy during your work breaks.

19 Sunnie Hummus Dipper (5g protein)

Per serving : 180 calories, 11g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 270mg sodium, 19g carbs (g fiber, g sugar), 5g protein

This vegan-friendly hummus dipper pack is the perfect on-the-go option for parents and kids alike. Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein and this perfectly portioned dipper offers 5 grams of protein with crackers made from flax seeds and cassava flour, both of which are a great source of fiber to keep your tummy happy and regular.

20 Big Spoon Roasters Apricot Pepita Peanut Butter Bar (11g protein)

Per serving : 260 calories, 14g fat (2.5g saturated fat), 240mg sodium, 26g carbs (5g fiber, 13g sugar), 11g protein

Apricots, peanut butter, and pumpkin seeds—what a flavor combination! These powerful little bars offer 11g of protein and pack a serious punch when it comes to taste and texture. We're all tired of bland protein bars that offer the same flavors over and over, so why not spice things up? The best part is that these bars are gluten-free for those with sensitivities and are made with zero refined sugars, so rest assured you're only eating the best.

21 Yasso Cookies n' Cream Bar (5g protein)

Per serving : 90 calories, 1g fat (1g saturated fat), 80mg sodium, 16g carbs (0g fiber, 13g sugar), 5g protein

Ah, frozen treats…what's not to love? But wait, it gets better. Yasso's line of frozen Greek yogurt bars (we're partial to the cookies and cream flavor) offer 5g of protein and only 90 calories, so you won't feel like you need a nap and a few Tums after consuming. Greek yogurt is also a great source of calcium, and each bar contains 8% of your daily calcium needs to keep those bones strong and healthy!

RELATED: 15 Low-Calorie Frozen Desserts for Weight Loss

22 Red's All Natural Grape PB&J'Wich (7g protein)

Per sandwich : 210 calories, 8g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 200mg sodium, 28g carbs (1g fiber, 9g sugar), 7g protein

We don't always think of the classic PB&J as having ample amounts of protein, but that's where Red's All-Natural Grape PB&J'Wich proves us wrong. Move aside highly processed ready-made sandwiches and welcome in 7 grams of protein without any hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial colors or flavors. Keeping these better-for-you PB&J's in your freezer is such an easy life hack to make lunch or snack time a breeze.

23 Once Again Peanut Butter Sandwiches (5g protein)

Per sandwich : 220 calories, 13g fat (5g saturated fat), 105mg sodium, 21g carbs (2g fiber, 7g sugar), 5g protein

Once Again's gluten-free nut butter graham cracker sandwiches are a great option for both big and small hands alike. These USDA organic-certified sandwiches offer 5 grams of protein per serving and have a lower sugar content than many graham cracker and peanut butter products out there. Plus, this snack also provides a portion of your daily vitamin D, iron, calcium, and potassium needs.

24 Lifeway Farmer's Cheese (13g protein)

Per serving : 160 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 13g protein

Move over, ricotta cheese. Lifeway Farmer's Cheese is a ricotta-like dairy food that is made with 12 live and active probiotics, is gluten-free, and contains a whopping 13 grams of protein. This cheese is a delicious spread for crispy crackers, stuffed inside a fig or a prune, or simply enjoyed on its own with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.

25 Jack and Friend's Jack and Tom Plant-Based Jerky, Tomato and Poblano Pepper (7g protein)

Per serving : 80 calories, 1g fat (0g saturated fat), 470mg sodium, 9g carbs (4g fiber, 4g sugar), 7g protein

This protein-rich jerky is made from jackfruit which is known for its meat-like texture and high nutritional value (without the unwanted fats found in traditional beef and other meats). Jack and Friend's "Jack and Tom" jerky has a spicy kick from poblano peppers, and with no added sugars, you can rest assured that you're ingesting healthy, wholesome ingredients.

26 Chinook Seedery Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds (6g protein)

Per serving : 170 calories, 14g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 170mg sodium, 6g carbs (4g fiber, 1g sugar), 6g protein

Sunflower seeds aren't just for the dugout! Brands like Chinook Seedery are rolling out heart-healthy sunflower seed options that rival the bigger brands in terms of sodium and sugar levels. With flavors like dill pickle (I mean, what a combination!) you can reap the benefits of these high-fiber seeds without the unnecessary "sandpaper tongue" that so many of us get when indulging in sunflower seeds.

27 Brami Sea Salt and Vinegar Lupini Beans (4g protein)

Per serving : 35 calories, 1g fat (0g saturated fat), 240mg sodium, 3g carbs (3g fiber, 0g sugar), 4g protein

Ever heard of a Lupini bean? It's okay, we hadn't either! This Mediterranean bean has been enjoyed for eons, and this single-serve pouch of Sea Salt and Vinegar Lupini beans offers 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber without any sugar for just 35 calories! It is technically lower than our 5-gram minimum, but that's because the portion size is on the small side.

You can eat these straight or out of the package. But we like adding them to a snack board or a "girl dinner" for a plant-based addition.

28 Dave's Killer Bread Snack Bars, Honey Almond (4g protein)

Per bar : 210 calories, 10g fat (2g saturated fat), 125mg sodium, 31g carbs (5g fiber, 9g sugar), 4g protein

Yes, this snack also clocks in a bit lower on the protein content. But finding a wholesome bar that contains 22 grams of whole grains, 5 grams of fiber, and protein is hard to come by. USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO project verified, and totally delish, these snack bars are perfect to keep in a desk drawer or a purse for when hunger pangs strike.