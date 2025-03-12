The #1 Proteins to Reduce Visceral Fat, Ranked by Effectiveness

Visceral fat—also known as belly fat or abdominal fat, or is not like "normal" fat on the body—by its very placement it's more dangerous than fat which accumulates on the rest of the body (such as the buttocks or thighs). Not only is a large waistline linked to a host of alarming health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, recent research shows high levels of visceral fat is associated with brain proteins which are "hallmarks" of Alzheimer's disease. "People with excess visceral fat also had evidence of greater insulin resistance and lower HDL (good) cholesterol levels, both of which may be connected in some way to brain amyloid deposition. Because of the participants' average age [50], the scientists suggested that excess visceral fat may be a signal of greater Alzheimer's risk before symptoms appear," says Harvard Health.

"We can't precisely target where we lose every pound of weight, but it's important to reduce visceral fat," says psychologist and registered dietitian David Creel, PhD. "By losing 5% to 10% of your body weight, you can improve blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, mobility, sexual function and more."

A healthy diet is one of the most important lifestyle factors that impact belly fat, especially one high in protein, which helps build muscle while burning fat. Here are five proteins to include in your belly fat-blasting diet.

Eggs

Eggs are expensive and hard to get right now thanks to the avian flu outbreak, but they really are effective in helping to blast belly fat. Each egg contains almost 7g of protein. A study published in Clinical Nutrition found that people who ate at least five whole eggs per week had "significantly" smaller waistlines, making eggs the ideal visceral fat-fighting food. "Participants reporting high egg consumption (five or more eggs a week) showed significantly lower body mass index, weight circumference and body fat mass percentage values and higher body lean mass percentage values than those reporting low egg consumption (less than one egg per week)…This finding is important from a public health perspective, suggesting that higher egg consumption (five or more eggs a week) may lead to a healthier body composition, especially due to higher protein intake."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tofu

100 g of tofu contains 17.3 g of protein, making it an excellent option for vegans and vegetarians. "It's a very nutritious food," Dr. Qi Sun, an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, tells the American heart Association. "Unlike animal sources of protein like beef, tofu is cholesterol-free," Romito Natalie Romito, RD, LD, tells the Cleveland Clinic.

Salmon

Not only is salmon packed full of essential nutrients and omega-3s, 100g of wild salmon contains about 25 g of protein. "In the wild, salmon eat smaller fish that are high in EPA and DHA — the beneficial, long-chain omega-3 fatty acids," says Dr. Bruce Bistrian, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Salmon also helps you keep full for longer, with is important for weight loss.

Beef

Good quality beef is packed with nutrients such as iron, zinc, selenium, potassium, and vitamin B, and is an excellent whole-foods source of protein. 100 g of beef contains approximately 28.7 g of protein, making it a protein powerhouse. "When choosing beef — whether it's grass-fed beef or another type of beef — opt for lean beef," says Katherine Zeratsky, R.D., L.D., via the Mayo Clinic. "Lean beef has 10% fat or less. Grass-fed beef is generally more expensive than conventional grain-fed beef."

Lean Chicken Breast

Both turkey and chicken are fantastic sources of protein, with 100 g of lean chicken breast containing 32.1 g of protein and 100g of lean ground turkey containing 28 g of protein. "Both chicken and turkey are truly excellent choices for health conscious consumers and both deserve a spot on your plate," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, via TODAY. "But if you prefer dark meat and you're trying to max out your daily protein intake, then turkey edges out chicken by a wing. Plus, it contains more choline, a nutrient that's vital for brain health and memory."