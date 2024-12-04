How To Ignite Your Visceral Fat Burn While Walking
Losing belly fat is a common health and fitness goal many want. And although you have this priority at the top of your mind, you must also focus on your visceral fat burn. Visceral fat surrounds your abdominal organs and has major health implications if you have high levels of it. Luckily, visceral fat is easier to lose than subcutaneous fat (the stubborn fat located underneath the skin)—and you can accomplish it with a simple cardio exercise! To help you get started, we've rounded up the best ways to increase your visceral fat burn while walking.
Along with consuming a nutritious diet, strength training is a must to help burn off excess fat. However, one activity that's pretty underrated when it comes to losing visceral fat is walking. It's simple, low-intensity, and can be done just about anywhere. For those who are currently sedentary, this is a great way to start leading a healthier lifestyle.
If you're already walking regularly, here are some of the best ways to increase your visceral fat burn.
Walk uphill.
One of the best ways to increase your calorie burn while walking is to increase the difficulty level. You can do this by walking uphill in your local community. When you walk uphill or on an incline, you force your body to work harder. You recruit more muscle fibers in the hips and quads and ultimately burn more fat.
It's so easy to get started. Lace up your sneakers, find a hill, and start walking all the way up, then back down. Repeat for a few more rounds.
Pick up the pace.
Besides increasing the incline, another excellent way to burn more calories and fat is by walking faster. If you're used to walking leisurely, you can pick up the speed and do fast/power walking instead.
On your next walk, challenge yourself to go a bit faster. You can time how long it usually takes to walk your regular route, then try to beat that time. If you're just getting started and building up your stamina, alternate between periods of short, brisk walks and your regular pace.
Hold hand weights.
Another way to get your body to work harder is by holding hand weights while walking. Grab a pair of lighter weights (two to three pounds), and carry them with you on your usual walk route. If you want, you can also add in some exercises, such as curls, presses, and lateral raises to work your upper body.
Perform bodyweight movements in between.
One final way to burn more fat and calories while walking is to incorporate bodyweight movements in between. You can keep it simple and just do squats, walking lunges, pushups, and dips. Here's how you do each movement:
1. Bodyweight Squats
- Stand tall, keeping your torso upright and core tight.
- Sit back onto your heels and hips until they are parallel to the ground.
- Press back up, flexing your glutes and quads at the top.
- Complete 10 to 15 reps.
2. Walking Lunges
- Take a big step forward with one leg.
- Firmly plant your foot, then lower yourself until the back knee gently touches the ground.
- Step through with the other leg, and repeat.
- Perform 10 to 12 reps on each leg.
3. Pushups
- Assume a plank position with your body in a completely straight line.
- Start the movement with your feet together and shoulders in line with your wrists.
- Keep your core tight and glutes squeezed, and lower your chest toward the floor.
- Push yourself back up.
- Complete 10 to 15 reps.
4. Bodyweight Dips
- Find a sturdy surface you can place your palms on, such as a ledge or beam.
- Firmly plant your hands on the surface and extend your legs before you.
- Keep your chest tall and core tight, break from the elbows, and lower until your arms are about parallel to the ground.
- Drive yourself back up, flexing your triceps hard to finish.
- Perform 10 to 15 reps.