 Skip to content

How To Ignite Your Visceral Fat Burn While Walking

Walking is a stellar, low-intensity exercises to speed up your visceral fat burn.
Avatar for Tim Liu, C.S.C.S.
By
Published on December 4, 2024 | 3:30 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Losing belly fat is a common health and fitness goal many want. And although you have this priority at the top of your mind, you must also focus on your visceral fat burn. Visceral fat surrounds your abdominal organs and has major health implications if you have high levels of it. Luckily, visceral fat is easier to lose than subcutaneous fat (the stubborn fat located underneath the skin)—and you can accomplish it with a simple cardio exercise! To help you get started, we've rounded up the best ways to increase your visceral fat burn while walking.

Along with consuming a nutritious diet, strength training is a must to help burn off excess fat. However, one activity that's pretty underrated when it comes to losing visceral fat is walking. It's simple, low-intensity, and can be done just about anywhere. For those who are currently sedentary, this is a great way to start leading a healthier lifestyle.

If you're already walking regularly, here are some of the best ways to increase your visceral fat burn.

Walk uphill.

close-up sneakers walking uphill
Shutterstock

One of the best ways to increase your calorie burn while walking is to increase the difficulty level. You can do this by walking uphill in your local community. When you walk uphill or on an incline, you force your body to work harder. You recruit more muscle fibers in the hips and quads and ultimately burn more fat.

It's so easy to get started. Lace up your sneakers, find a hill, and start walking all the way up, then back down. Repeat for a few more rounds.

People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

Pick up the pace.

a group of people walking in a park and smiling
Shutterstock

Besides increasing the incline, another excellent way to burn more calories and fat is by walking faster. If you're used to walking leisurely, you can pick up the speed and do fast/power walking instead.

On your next walk, challenge yourself to go a bit faster. You can time how long it usually takes to walk your regular route, then try to beat that time. If you're just getting started and building up your stamina, alternate between periods of short, brisk walks and your regular pace.

Why People Are Ditching Regular Walks for 'Nordic Walking'

Hold hand weights.

man doing exercise with dumbbells outdoors along winter walk
Shutterstock

Another way to get your body to work harder is by holding hand weights while walking. Grab a pair of lighter weights (two to three pounds), and carry them with you on your usual walk route. If you want, you can also add in some exercises, such as curls, presses, and lateral raises to work your upper body.

The #1 Walking Workout for Weight Loss

Perform bodyweight movements in between.

fit man doing walking lunges, concept of no-equipment workout for men to gain muscle and strength
Shutterstock

One final way to burn more fat and calories while walking is to incorporate bodyweight movements in between. You can keep it simple and just do squats, walking lunges, pushups, and dips. Here's how you do each movement:

1. Bodyweight Squats

illustration of squats
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, keeping your torso upright and core tight.
  2. Sit back onto your heels and hips until they are parallel to the ground.
  3. Press back up, flexing your glutes and quads at the top.
  4. Complete 10 to 15 reps.

5 Treadmill Walking Workouts for Weight Loss

2. Walking Lunges

alternating walking lunges
Shutterstock
  1. Take a big step forward with one leg.
  2. Firmly plant your foot, then lower yourself until the back knee gently touches the ground.
  3. Step through with the other leg, and repeat.
  4. Perform 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

3. Pushups

illustration of woman doing pushups
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a plank position with your body in a completely straight line.
  2. Start the movement with your feet together and shoulders in line with your wrists.
  3. Keep your core tight and glutes squeezed, and lower your chest toward the floor.
  4. Push yourself back up.
  5. Complete 10 to 15 reps.

4. Bodyweight Dips

tricep dips illustration
Shutterstock
  1. Find a sturdy surface you can place your palms on, such as a ledge or beam.
  2. Firmly plant your hands on the surface and extend your legs before you.
  3. Keep your chest tall and core tight, break from the elbows, and lower until your arms are about parallel to the ground.
  4. Drive yourself back up, flexing your triceps hard to finish.
  5. Perform 10 to 15 reps.

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

Tim Liu, C.S.C.S., CSCS
Tim Liu, CSCS, is an online fitness and nutrition coach based in Los Angeles Read more about Tim
Filed Under
// // // // // //
More in Weight Loss
  • mature, happy woman walking outdoors in the park on fall day

    How To Ignite Your Visceral Fat Burn While Walking

  • fit, mature woman power walking or jogging on the beach on a sunny day

    A Simple 20-Minute Power Walking Workout For Weight Loss

  • close-up of brunette woman in holiday sweater and Santa hat eating a Christmas tree cookie and holding plate of cookies

    5 Holiday Eating Mistakes That Lead to Belly Fat

  • fit blonde woman doing a reverse plank on yoga mat outdoors by ocean

    5 Total-Body Strength Workouts To Lose 10 Pounds

  • fit brunette woman doing dumbbell renegade row exercise

    The Ultimate Dumbbell Floor Workout To Melt Belly Fat

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.