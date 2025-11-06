5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Quesadillas, According to Chefs

Crispy, cheesy, and endlessly customizable, a quesadilla is one of the most beloved comfort foods around. From quick-service spots to sit-down restaurants, many chains have their own take on the Mexican favorite — but not all are created equal. To find out which ones truly deliver that perfect blend of melty cheese, golden tortillas, and flavorful fillings, Eat This, Not That! asked professional chefs to share their picks. Here are the restaurant chains serving the best quesadillas, according to the experts.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio is a small regional chain in Utah that prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients–so much so that you won’t find a freezer or microwave in their kitchen. The quick, casual restaurant serves authentic Northern Mexico recipes and Eric Fernandez, Associate Director of Culinary at The Culinary Edge gives their quesadillas high praise for its quality and taste.

Their quesadillas are “fresh made flour tortillas, toasted in real butter, two cheeses grated in-house and flavorful meats,” he says. Just don’t miss the signature tomatillo ranch on the side.

Chef Eric adds, “ask for the warm enchilada sauce for the ultimate indulgent dunking experience.”

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is known for their delicious fish tacos, but their quesadillas should not be overlooked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The quesadillas have a solid amount of cheese and they use a blend of Aged White Cheddar, Jack and Mozzarella,” says Chef Justin Mosel, Director of Culinary at Rubio’s Coastal Grill.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

While Chef Justin is partial to Rubio’s Coastal Grill, there’s another chain he loves.

“Solid runner up is Moe’s Southwest Grill.” To elevate the meal, Chef Justin says, “Add adobo Chicken, tajin and house made red.”

Chipotle

Chipotle is often considered a healthier fast-food option thanks to its bare burrito bowls and fresh ingredients, but the chain also has a great quesadilla, according to Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, especially the kid’s meal.

“Specifically, I chose the Chipotle quesadilla because it’s such a good deal when you want something satisfying, but not overly huge,” she says. “You get a quesadilla, two sides, a small bag of chips (or a piece of fruit) and a beverage.”

She adds, “I love Chipotle, but sometimes the portions are so big, this is perfect for a bite on the go and less out of your pocket.”

El Pollo Loco

Beloved for its flame-grilled chicken and tasty sides, El Pollo Loco has a great quesadilla, according to former chef Barbara Robinson who now is Marketing Manager at WeatherSolve Structures.

“To make a good quesadilla it only takes simple ingredients that are high in quality and cooked in a clean flat,” she says. “The tortilla should be large enough so as not to spill the filling, but it should be grilled with a little oil or butter to become golden brown and crispy, and the cheese inside should be melted to gooey so as to hold the rest together,” she adds.

Robinson says, “The quesadillas of El Pollo Loco are a good example of this balance, where the fire-grilled, citrus-marinated chicken is a signature of their food, giving this dish a smoky taste of a bright flavor unique to other chains.”

What Makes the PerfectQuesadillas

Making a quesadilla isn’t overly complicated–it’s pretty easy to make at home even for those who aren’t culinary pros–but there’s certain factors that make a quesadilla stand out.

“Quesadillas are deceptively simple—that’s what makes them special,” says chef Eric. “The difference between a soft tortilla with generic cheese, and a perfectly crisp-but-chewy, cheese-pull masterpiece is massive.” He explains, “A great one feels indulgent but balanced, and the dips seal the deal.”

The amount of cheese and how much it’s melted also plays a big role, according to Chef Justin.

“The best quesadillas have a solid amount of cheese and include several types of cheese for textural and flavor nuances,” he says. “The cheese should be thoroughly melted, have good cheese pull and the tortilla requires a golden crisp exterior and a tender soft interior.”

He adds, “Quesadillas should be customizable with an added variety of protein choices.”