7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Quesadillas

One of my “going out to eat” policies is to avoid ordering anything I could easily make at home, a rule I frequently and unashamedly break for a good quesadilla. Done well, it’s one of the most versatile and delicious choices as either a side or main meal. Living in Southern California we are spoiled for choice when it comes to authentic Mexican food, but there are plenty of nationwide chain restaurants serving up exceptionally tasty quesadillas customers can’t get enough of. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best quesadillas on the menu.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has fan-favorite quesadillas on the menu, like the Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Quesadilla. “Easily the best quesadillas I’ve ever had from a fast food joint,” one Redditor said. “I can confirm bubbakoos is the best quesadilla I’ve had. My wife ordered it, and it was much better than the burrito I got,” another commented.

Chipotle

Customers love Chipotle‘s Honey Chicken Quesadilla. Now, this BLEW ME AWAY,” one fan said. “I was never really impressed with the flavor of the Chicken, Steak, Beef, etc. so I didn’t frequent Chipotle. That will change now. I realized today the quesadillas are digital order only and it filled me up perfectly for lunch. The new Honey Chicken was sooooo good, I might go back tomorrow.”

The 7 Healthiest Dishes to Order at a Mexican Restaurant

Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Wahoo’s Loaded Quesadilla with Shrimp is outstanding and I’m still sad the location in my neighborhood closed down during the pandemic. The quesadilla is served with sour cream and salsa, the shrimp is perfectly seasoned, and the tortilla is perfectly grilled.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell‘s quesadillas get high marks for taste and value. “I like authentic ones, ones with lots of ingredients, etc etc….. But there’s just something special about Taco Bell steak quesadillas. The cheese and creamy jalapeno sauce work so good together,” one fan said.

Qdoba

Both fans and employees appreciate Qdoba‘s quesadillas. “I work at a Qdoba and love the quesadillas, especially cheese crusted but they’re best if eating it immediately,” one Redditor said. “If you let it sit, they get a bit soggy from the steam inside the tray. No one likes a wet quesadilla….I assume. Then again I also assumed no one liked hot lettuce but people put it in quesadillas sometimes.”

I’m a Dietitian—Here’s What I Order at a Mexican Restaurant

Moe’s

Moe’s has a regular, kids, and Chicken Club Quesadilla on the menu. “We unapologetically celebrate the unconventional. The belief that you don’t achieve greatness unless you stir the pot. That your tortillas can be round but still break the mold. And you can fight conformity and blandness with swagger and a spatula. We’re a stick-it- to-the-man burrito joint. ‘Cause if you can’t make food fun, why make food at all?” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco John’s

Taco John’s has a delicious Four Cheese Chicken Quesadilla made with all-white meat chicken on the menu. “It’s complemented with the cheesiest blend of melty Asadero, Queso Blanco, Monterey Jack, and all-natural Cheddar cheeses. We top it with our zesty Chipotle Lime sauce, all folded into a warm flour tortilla and grilled,” the chain says.