6 Best Refrigerated Pizza Dough Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these refrigerated pizza doughs are easy to use and taste homemade.

Making pizza dough from scratch can be an intensive process without a mixer, but these days you can save time and effort by opting for a quality store-bought dough. Perfect for pizza, calzones, stromboli, and more, these ready-to-go doughs make pizza day and breeze, without sacrificing taste, quality, or texture. So which ones are best? Here are six of the best refrigerated pizza dough brands shoppers love.

Eataly Pizza Alla Pala Dough

I am obsessed with Eataly‘s refrigerated pizza dough for homemade pizza, calzones, and stromboli. It’s never let me down, and of course Eataly has every other ingredient you could possibly need for outstanding pizza. I highly recommend it, and for those who want to try making it at home, here is how they do it.

Member’s Mark Take ‘N Bake Pizza Crust

Member’s Mark 16″ Take ‘N Bake Pizza Crust is perfect for excellent homemade pizza, shoppers and business owners say. “I love the flexibility of being able to make your own pizzas at home, the crust turns out perfect every time,” one Sam’s Club shopper says.

Manini’s Gluten Free Pizza Dough

Manini’s Gluten Free Pizza Dough is made with ancient grains and tastes great. “Love Manini’s gf/df pizza dough and the price is a great value compared to what I’ve seen at other stores,” one Walmart shopper said. “This is by far the best premade gf dough I have tasted.”

Signature SELECT Traditional Pizza Dough

I've used the Signature SELECT Traditional Pizza Dough several times and it is always excellent. "Sometimes it's nice to shortcut your meal," one Pavilions shopper said. "I put a few bags of the pizza dough in the freezer. The night before the meal I prep. Take it out of the freezer. Put a little olive oil in a bowl and cover with a dish cloth. In the morning I'm ready! Cinnamon rolls, pizza, crusty bread and so many more options!"

Trader Joe’s Plain Pizza Dough

Trader Joe’s Plain Pizza Dough is a fan-favorite item for good reason. “Trader Joe’s dough has always been solid for me, it’s like $1.39 and it makes a pizza big enough for 2 or 1 very hungry persons,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their pizza. “Buy a few days ahead if possible. Then let it get warm at room temp before working with it,” another recommended.

Kroger® Pizza Dough

Kroger® Pizza Dough is a great value option, shoppers say. “I tried it and it’s SO GOOD and absolutely fool proof. My son squished his like play dough, I stretched and pushed mine to fill a cookie sheet, and my husband threw/spun his like at an actual pizza shop. All 3 of our pizza rose and cooked evenly and it tasted great!” one shopper said.