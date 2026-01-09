Shoppers reveal which frozen meat-loaded pizzas deliver the best flavor and value.

Sometimes I want a simple and delicious cheese pizza. Others, I crave a pie loaded with toppings, including meat, veggies, and cheese. Sometimes dubbed “meat lovers” and others “supreme,” meat-heavy pizzas aren’t created equal. Which are the best in the freezer section, according to those who love them? Here are the 5 best frozen meat-lover’s pizzas, according to shoppers.

DiGiorno Wood Fired Crust Frozen Italian 3 Meat Trio Pizza

DiGiorno Wood Fired Crust Frozen Italian 3 Meat Trio Pizza features a thick crust piled high with pepperoni, salami, and Italian sausage. It has “the perfect amount of sauce and toppings,” according to Target shoppers. “The crust is of course great, as it’s the main showpiece of this line of pizzas. Great thickness and crispness. The sauce and toppings are so well balanced, nothing out competes anything else, and despite being a frozen pizza everything tastes fresh and high quality,” another adds.

Red Baron Supreme

Red Baron Supreme is so popular that the brand offers it in classic, thin, and deep-dish versions. Each is topped with sausage and pepperoni along with onions, peppers, and cheese. “This pizza has a nice crunch crust similar to a thin crust pizza but not dry like some. Toppings are generous and edge to edge. I buy this pizza all the time,” one shopper says.

Home Run Inn Meat Lovers Pizza

Home Run Inn’s Meat Lovers pizza is smothered with sausage, uncured pepperoni, and uncured bacon. “This is one of the best frozen pizzas I’ve ever had and I’ve tried many of them. The pre melted cheese was interesting never seen that on a frozen pizza before,” a Redditor exclaims. “Also a Chicagoan, never cared for the actual restaurants pizza but this is the only frozen pizza I buy,” another says. “The GOAT of frozen pizzas. Every time I have one after the first bite I ask myself, why don’t I eat these more often?!?” a third chimes in.

Motor City Frozen Supreme Pizza

Motor City Frozen Supreme Pizza is as close as you will get to a fully loaded Detroit-style pizza outside of the Motor City. The thick-crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and tons of veggies is “full of flavor,” writes a Target shopper. “Maybe the best tasting frozen pizza out there. Sauce and toppings are delicious.” Another adds it is “delicious,” in their 5-star review. “This pizza is so good if someone put it in a box and told me they ordered it I would have no idea it was cooked at home!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

If you prefer cauliflower-crust pizza, head to Costco for the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza. This is a must-buy if you like your pizza smothered in cheese and toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies. Remember that “cauliflower crust” pizza might be gluten-free, but does not equate to “healthy” or low-calorie. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can quickly eat an entire pizza in a sitting.