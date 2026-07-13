7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Crispiest Fried Chicken Right Now

Discover the top restaurant chains known for their perfectly crunchy fried chicken.

One of the basic expectations of good fried chicken is the crispy, crunchy exterior and tender, juicy interior which makes the dish so addictive. Unless you’ve made fried chicken from scratch you have no idea how many things can go wrong (raising my hand here!), even if you follow a recipe to the very letter—which is why really good fried chicken is so raved about by diners. The best fried chicken has a beautifully seasoned breading that stays on the chicken and doesn’t turn into a soggy mess five minutes after coming out of the fryer, and the following restaurants get it right every time: Here are seven chains with the crispiest, most delicious fried chicken right now.

Jollibee

Jollibee not only has the crispy Chickenjoy chicken, but the chain is now serving up absolutely delicious chicken nuggets for the first time. These tasty bites are made with 100% white meat chicken breast and come in cute little chicken buckets. No spicy option yet but you never know what might change!

Burger King

Burger King’s iconic Original Chicken Sandwich needs to introduction, but fans of this crispy, crunchy treat will be thrilled to know there are two amazing new limited time-only additions to the menu: The Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich (jalapeño sauce, crispy and pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese) and the Club Chicken Original Chicken Sandwich (bacon, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise). Both sandwiches contain the signature long white meat chicken patty and sesame seed bun. Grab yours before they’re gone!

Carl’s Jr.

It’s definitely a spicy chicken summer right now, with Carl’s Jr. launching the Spicy Chicken Maxx, a crispy sandwich heat-lovers need to try immediately. This sandwich is made with two spicy chicken patties, Pepper Jack and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on a seeded bun. This sandwich is actually spicy, but if you want to take it up a notch (which I plan to do next time) you can “Make it Firey” by adding fiery sauce and jalapeno.

Cotton Patch Cafe

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The Chicken Fried Chicken and Chicken Tenders at Cotton Patch Cafe are exceptionally crispy and delicious. “We had a fantastic meal at Cotton Patch Cafe. My wife and I both ordered the chicken fried chicken, paired with sweet potatoes and broccoli casserole—everything was delicious and perfectly cooked,” one diner said.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is known for deliciously crispy fried chicken diners love. The chain also just brought back the fan-favorite Smokehouse Chicken, now with a new lemon pepper flavor. “My favorite fried chicken spot. When the oil is fresh that chicken skin is so crispy and crunchy that I’m in heaven,” one diner said.

Starbird

Starbird chicken has beautifully crispy chicken options on the menu, and guests can now enjoy the limited-time Summer of Wraps menu too. Options include the Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap, the Chicken Chop Wrap, and the Thai Chicken Wrap. “Their gluten-free chicken is a huge plus, and it never disappoints—consistently crispy, flavorful, and cooked just right,” one diner shared. “Everything tastes fresh, and you can tell they put care into the quality.”

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

As the name suggests, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is perfectly crispy and crunchy with additively delicious Cajun flavors. “Love the chicken, second time having it and it didn’t disappoint. Perfect crunch and the owner is such a nice person. Thanks again!” one diner shared.