6 Leading Restaurant Chains With the Best “Anti-Inflammatory” Salmon Platters

Enjoy heart-healthy omega-3s with these nutritious restaurant meals.

Salmon is one of my favorite types of fish, for many reasons: This versatile seafood is not only absolutely delicious, it has incredible health (and beauty!) benefits. “Not only does the salmon nutrition profile possess one of the highest omega-3 contents of any type of fish, but each serving is also packed with tons of other vitamins, minerals and salmon protein as well,” says Rachael Link, MS, RD. “Omega-3 fatty acids can also relieve inflammation to protect the nervous system from oxidative stress and age-related damage.” Many restaurants have salmon platters that are so delicious, you won’t believe how good for you they are. Here are six chains with the best anti-inflammatory salmon meals.

Ivar’s Salmon House

Ivar’s Salmon House has a beautiful Cedar Plank Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon plate with

macerated berries, cornbread pudding, and seasonal vegetables. The Salmon House Salmon Sampler is also a must-have: Alder grilled King, Sockeye & Coho salmon, lemon-thyme beurre blanc, red skinned mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. “The food was incredible, especially the Copper River King salmon, and members of our party with diverse tastes and food restrictions (especially GF) all found something they enjoyed on the menu,” one diner said.

Eddie V’s

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Eddie V’s is known for fresh, delicious seafood options and the salmon plate is no exception: The Norwegian Salmon plate is made with pristine salmon finished with a mustard and Kentucky rye whiskey glaze, served on a bed of vibrant baby carrots and sautéed spinach. “Uur friend had the salmon, and she is still talking about the dish,” one diner shared.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has lovely Atlantic Salmon served grilled, baked, or blackened with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. “That was by far the BEST FOOD I’VE HAD IN MY LIFE. Seriously, I don’t think food can ever get any better. Had the cedar roasted Alaskan salmon,” one very happy guest said.

Seasons 52

The fan-favorite Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon plate at Seasons 52 is made with brick-oven roasted Atlantic Salmon, served with French green beans, marble potatoes and a dill-mustard sauce. “The cedar plank salmon? MELTED in my mouth. Creamy mashed potatoes and fresh green beans on the side had me scrapping the plate. And the sauce? Whew. Elite,” one diner raved.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a Seared Citrus Glazed Salmon with Marcona Almonds and Brown Butter, featuring lightly seared salmon served with haricots verts and sweet cippolini onions. “Salmon was amazing! Has the perfect glaze. It was cooked to perfection. Salmon was like butter melting in your mouth,” one fan said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has several excellent salmon options, including the Mediterranean Salmon plate: Wood-grilled Atlantic salmon, topped with sautéed spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes and pickled onions, finished with lemon butter, and served with fresh seasonal vegetable and jasmine rice. The regular salmon and Bourbon-Glazed Salmon are also delicious. “The food is absolutely out of this world! I had salmon, it was roasted just the way I wanted it! All the food is healthy too!” one diner shared.