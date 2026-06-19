5 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Combination Platters, According to Diners

Get a taste of everything with these top-rated, crowd-pleasing barbecue samplers.

BBQ platters are the perfect way to try a variety of different meats and sides for diners who want a little bit of everything. Whether it’s a rack of ribs with a side of mac and cheese or delicious brisket paired with baked beans, a combo platter will satisfy even the hungriest of diners. If you want a BBQ meal perfect for sharing, some platters are so big they can easily suit several people looking to sample several items: Here are five chains with the best BBQ combo platters, according to diners.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse has some wonderful BBQ samplers, including the Happy Herd Platter (four different meats, two classic sides, and four of your choice of bread). “The food was delicious. Fresh, with lots of flavor,” one diner said. “Of course the pork was yummy. The fries were fantastic, with a perfect crisp and seasoned. The mac and cheese was cheesy and delicious, not out of a can.”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Restaurant

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que has several impressive dinner combos, like the Hogamaniac (two ribs, pulled pork, and sausage) and the Ribs & Burnt End Dinner (three ribs, burnt ends), all served with Texas toast and one side. “Absolutely delicious and tender burnt ends, worth the hype! Red beans and rice is spicy and flavorful. Seasoned fries are good too!” one diner raved.

Mission BBQ

Diners love the combos and platters at Mission BBQ, including the pick-up packs. “The food was delicious,” one fan said. “I tried the brisket, ribs and pulled pork and they were all cooked to perfection. I will be back.”

City Barbecue

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Diners at City Barbecue can choose from several delicious samplers, with one in particular clearly meant for sharing (or a challenge for one brave person): The Motherload. This combo contains beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, two sausages, a half slab of ribs, a half bird, six individual sides, cornbread, and Texas toast. “All of the meat options are fantastic, and you absolutely can’t forget about the BBQ,” one diner said. “The platters and samplers are our family’s favorites because they’re super affordable, easy to share, and come with plenty of food to choose from.”

Famous Dave’s

The Smokehouse Combos at Famous Dave’s are excellent, like the Baby Back-N-Meat Combo, which contains a 1/2 slab (6 Bones) of Baby Back Ribs, the choice of one meat selection, and served with the choice of two sides and a corn bread muffin. “After having famous Dave’s barbecue ribs nothing but compliments to the chef,” one diner said. “Superior flavor, superior tenderness, could not buy a better rib anywhere in town. Definitely worth the trip, I would be back many times over for these ribs without an exaggeration, absolutely fabulous.”