5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Biscuits, According to Southern Diners

A really nice biscuit made from scratch is a staple southern food, perfect to have as a breakfast side or as a foundation for a delicious sandwich. While many restaurants serve up biscuits, not all of them are made equal. Luckily there are plenty of spots where the biscuits are buttery, flakey, fluffy, and delicious. Here are five restaurant chains with the best biscuits, according to southern diners.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville serves up amazing fresh biscuits. “With a name like ‘Biscuitville,’ I couldn’t just drive by, now could I?” one Columbus, SC-based diner said. “I wasn’t disappointed. The biscuits were light and fluffy, and on the larger side. While I went with the standard basin egg and cheese, they offer some more interesting choices, which I’ll definitely try next time.”

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken proudly makes its biscuits from scratch every day. “GREAT biscuits and beignets! Got the southern on a biscuit and added a perfectly runny eggs on top. Yummmm. Quick and friendly service. Good was super delish and hot!” one Savannah, GA-based diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangles

The Cajun Chicken Biscuit at Bojangles is exceptional, customers say. “Fresh chicken biscuits were amazing!” one Mobile, AL-based diner raved. “Cajun chicken biscuits are fantastic! Never been disappointed,” another shared.

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly is another chain that makes biscuits from scratch every day. “I just got the basic biscuits and gravy and fried green tomatoes. Staff was extremely helpful and considerate. My wife enjoyed her food just as much as me.. definitely made returning customers out of us,” one diner based in Louisville, KY said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves up delicious biscuits for a variety of satisfying breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items, fans say. “I ordered the Old Timer Breakfast with bacon and the hashbrown casserole. The best parts were the biscuits and gravy and the large mugs of coffee,” one diner based in Montgomery, AL said.