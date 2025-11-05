I am a sucker for Southern comfort cooking. While I can’t eat it regularly, every once in a while I crave southern fare, including crispy fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, country fried steak smothered in gravy, and chicken and dumplings, included. Luckily, I don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen battering, frying, baking, and simmering to enjoy a great southern meal, as many places serve up the comfort food. Here are 6 restaurant chains fans say nail Southern comfort cooking.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has amassed a huge national fanbase for cooking up comfort fare in a country store-themed setting. There are lots of crowd-pleasers. As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one employee confirmed. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. “This one’s risky cause not everyone will love it, but my personal fave is the grilled catfish, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, and hash brown casserole, and ask for sourdough grilled,” writes one Redditor. “I take the tartar sauce and some of the mash, put it on the slice of sourdough and put a filet right on top.” Even the veggies are good. “The greenbeans are just soo good,” writes one devoted diner. As for an entree, the same poster recommends an old favorite at CB. ” I also love a good country fried steak.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangles

Bojangles has some of the best fried chicken and biscuits around. The cajun-seasoned fried chicken with a signature crunch is the trademark dish. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Cook Out

Cook Out serves heaping trays of food that people can’t get enough of, including grilled cheese sandwiches, milkshakes, BBQ foods, and hush puppies. Some locations even have fried okra. “I’m just glad that Cook-Out is a thing (and that there’s one so close to where I work)… Getting the same amount of food as a tray anywhere else for anywhere near the same price is all but impossible, especially when you take quality into consideration,” writes a Redditor.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A serves a spicy chicken sandwich that southerners approve of, but the chain is also famous for southern hospitality that keeps diners coming back. The sandwich is seasoned with a blend of pepper, fried to a crisp, and juicy on the inside. “Chick-fil-a would be the spicy breaded sandwich that I like best,” one Redditor said. “Chic fil a is delicious, but I’m throwing a tantrum if anyone here considers their spicy chicken sandwich as spicy,” another agreed.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s, founded in Georgia back in 1990, is famous for its crispy tenders and flavorful sauces. It was one of the first fast food chains to center its menu around chicken fingers, and they are “finger-lickin’ good,” according to fans. The chain also offers southern fare, including Texas toast, coleslaw, tea, lemonade, and “tater chips.”

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken serves pressure-fried, authentic chicken to the south, resulting in super juicy meat and crispy skin. Customers drive long distances just to eat there. “I won’t get any other fast food chicken,” writes one diner. “The spicy, crispy, golden skin is TOTALLY worth the extra mile on the treadmill,” adds another. “Best fried chicken around!! I get it several times a week lol,” a third says.