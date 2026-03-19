6 Major Restaurants With the Best Bone-In Ribeye, According to Diners

Enjoy rich flavor and tender texture at top chains like Ruth’s Chris and LongHorn.

Bone-in ribeye is one of the most popular cuts of steak in any good restaurant (if not the most popular), and for good reason: This beautifully marbled, rich cut has outstanding flavor and texture thanks to the high fat content, resulting in a deep, buttery flavor that is utterly sublime. When you pick a bone-in ribeye option, the flavor is unmatched. Here are six well-known restaurants that serve the best bone-in ribeye, according to diners.

Ruth’s Chris

The 26 oz Cowboy Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is broiled at 1800° for a juicy rib steak that has a rich, beefy flavor. “Hands down, the best ribeye I’ve ever had! Cooked perfectly and the flavor was amazing…melt in your mouth good stuff 🤤. Crab stuffed mushrooms, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach and a nice Cabernet to accompany,” one diner raved.

The Capital Grille

Diners are obsessed with the Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic at The Capital Grille. “For the main course, we ordered porcini rubbed rib eye 22 oz steak in medium rare. It was huge and the searing was on spot. It was perfectly seared on the outside with the rub and inside it was outstandingly juicy,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a fan-favorite Bone-In Ribeye on the menu. “My bone in Ribeye was perfectly cooked, medium rare,” one diner shared. “My smashed potatoes were delish! I took most of the 26oz steak home and had three meals from it. Still just as delish!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn Steakhouse is a 20 oz. premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye that “doesn’t follow the rules”, the chain says. “This is the best chain steakhouses in the area! Our 30 minute wait was well worth it! The outlaw ribeye was one of the best steaks I’ve ever eaten!” one happy diner said.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has both a Prime Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye on the menu and a Prime Bone-In Tomahawk Ribeye. “When I walk into a steakhouse, I am getting a ribeye 98% of the time and that held true here,” one diner said. “I was seriously tempted by the pecan smoked New York strip but I stayed true and went with the prime ribeye. It was cooked to absolute perfection. Juicy, not fatty, exactly how I like it.”

Outback Steakhouse

The 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye at Outback Steakhouse is a popular menu item, well-marbled and served with two sides. “Let me tell you about this ribeye. It was so tender and wonderful. The flavor was amazing. Outback Steakhouse has outdone themselves,” one fan said.