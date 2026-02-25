5 Chain Restaurants With the Biggest Ribeye Under $35

These chains still serve hefty ribeyes for under $35.

Beef is more expensive than ever right now, especially prime cuts like ribeye which were never cheap to begin with. Diners who want to indulge in this popular cut of meat without breaking the bank are in luck, as there are a few chains still serving up delicious, perfectly-cooked high-quality ribeyes at very reasonable prices. If you’re craving a juicy ribeye and you’re on a budget, here are five chain restaurants with beautiful big ribeyes under $35. Keep in mind prices fluctuate depending on location, so yours might be slightly cheaper/more expensive (hopefully cheaper!).

Texas Roadhouse

The fan-favorite 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse in Austin, TX, is $30.99, and the 16 oz Ft. Worth Ribeye is $28.99. Both include all that delicious free bread plus two sides. “Ok we go to the Texas Roadhouse often and for years, but I’ve never had a Ft Worth 12 oz ribeye steak until tonight,” one diner shared. “It costs a bit more but worth every dollar, perfect size and flavor, medium cooked, with of course a loaded baked potato and large salad.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

The 20 oz Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn Steakhouse in Austin, TX, is $33.99, with the choice of side and salad. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite,” the chain says. The 12 oz boneless ribeye is $27.49, also with a side and salad.

Black Angus

The 12 oz Ribeye at Black Angus in Arrowhead, CA, is $33.99 and comes with the choice of two sides. The 12 oz Prime Rib is also a great choice for $32.99, seasoned with Black Angus dry rub, seared and roasted to perfection. Served to order with rich, house-made au jus and your choice of fresh or creamy horseradish sauce.

Logan’s Roadhouse

The 12 oz. Signature Ribeye at Logan’s Roadhouse in Buda, TX, is $28.74 for a USDA Choice ribeye marbled and full of flavor (or $34.49 for a 16 oz). Each order comes with two sides. “I ordered Ribeye cooked ‘medium’. Very few places can ever get it right, but, their steak was spot on perfect! I usually end up drowning any steak in A1, but I didn’t have use one drop of the steak sauce! every bite was tasty!” one local diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

The 13 oz Rockhampton Ribeye at Outback Steakhouse in Round Rock, TX, is $29.99 for a juicy, extra-marbled steak served with two sides. The 15 oz Down Under Delmonico Ribeye is $34.29 for a thick, marbled cut known for its rich flavor and tenderness. “My husband ordered us food to go on Christmas eve. He ordered me a ribeye and it was the best ribeye I have ever had,” one fan said.