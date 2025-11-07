7 Chain Restaurants Experts Say Serve Real Deal BBQ

There was nothing my father loved more than an authentic BBQ meal. One of our most memorable dining experiences was when we drove outside of Charlottesville, Virginia, into the countryside to what was basically a shack on the side of the road. My dad ordered ribs, cole slaw, and corn, enjoying every last meal bite. “Best BBQ I ever had,” he exclaimed. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the time to source out small mom-and-pop joints in the middle of nowhere when we crave smoked meats. Luckily, some chains are serving up delicious alternatives. Here are 7 restaurant chains that serve real-deal BBQ.

Rudy’s Country Store & Bar‑B‑Q

BBQ fanatics swear that Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q is the best Texas chain. The restaurant serves brisket, ribs, and sausage straight from the pit. The restaurant has expanded to several states, but hasn’t compromised quality. The super-moist brisket is the star of the menu. Insider tip: Sometimes they even serve burnt ends, a BBQ delicacy.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 River Smokehouse is a Florida-based BBQ chain noted for its brisket, ribs, burnt ends, and full-smokehouse approach. It is “a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. “Some of their meat, like the pork and burnt ends are a little heavily sauced. But in general I’ve never been disappointed with any meal I’ve had there. The brisket ranges from really good, to kinda dry depending on the day. But all things considered, i think the price compared to the taste and quantity is pretty good compared to other ’boutique’ BBQ places,” they continued. “I like them better than Sonny’s. As far as a chain BBQ,” writes another.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is a multi-state chain with on-site hickory smokers at every location and brisket that gets high marks from critics. It has locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, each serving authentic smoked meats in hearty portions with delicious sides. In addition to the tender brisket, the St. Louis–cut pork ribs are “bite off the bone” perfection. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says.

Mission BBQ

Missio BBQ is a national chain in 23 states, famous for regional sauces, slow-smoked meats, and a devotion to patriotism. “Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them,” they write on the website. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit is a Texas-based chain that uses wood-burning hickory pits and has long roots in barbecue. It has been serving slow-smoked classics and homestyle sides since founded by Travis Dickey in Dallas, Texas, in 1941. Customers love that it offers complimentary ice cream and rolls with meals. One Redditor called it “solid” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”

RibCrib BBQ

RibCrib BBQ is a franchise chain founded in Oklahoma that specializes in slow-smoked ribs and meats. It is one of the few places that serve burnt ends. Regulars recommend ordering ​​the Royale, burnt ends with pickles, onion, and competition sauce on a bun if available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is another popular chain serving hickory-smoked pork, chicken, and ribs. It started in Gainesville, Florida, in 1968, with over 100 locations throughout the southeast. It is famous for pulled and sliced pork and ribs cooked in multiple styles, wet, dry, St. Louis-style, or baby back. It also has smoked beef brisket, chicken, and turkey breast, a bottomless salad bar, burgers, wings, pulled pork egg rolls, and delicious sides.