6 Chain Restaurants Where the Ribs Taste Like Luxury

Ribs are a delicacy, especially if done right. Whether pork or beef, the dry rubbed, slow-smoked, sauce-slathered meat is basically in a menu category of its own. Unfortunately, most restaurants don’t serve ribs, as they take a long time to cook and have to be done just right. If you are craving high-end ribs, you are in luck. Here are six chain restaurants where the ribs taste like luxury.

Logan’s Roadhouse Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

Logan’s Roadhouse Fall-off-the-Bone Ribs are a signature item that keep customers coming back for more. “One pound of ribs is low-cooked in-house over mesquite wood for maximum bold, juicy flavor,” they say.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s trademark Outback Ribs are slow-cooked, flame-grilled ribs with smoky flavor. There are “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides. “I’ve always enjoyed them there,” writes a Redditor, adding that they are “pretty juicy and soft.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

My ex-husband is a fan of LongHorn Steakhouse’s juicy baby back ribs, “slow-cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the brand says. He claims they are even more delicious than the steak.

Texas Roadhouse Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs

Texas Roadhouse also serves up slow-cooked, hand-rubbed ribs worth ordering. They are glazed in their signature barbecue sauce, and diners say they are delicious. “Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!” said a Redditor. “As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Houston’s Knife & Fork Barbeque Ribs

In my opinion, Houston’s has the best ribs of any restaurant. “Those ribs are finger-lickin’ good. My favorite part is making a mess with it and licking the plate clean. I’ll like the sauce no matter where it ends up,” one Redditor says about the Knife & Fok Barbeque Ribs. They are “slow cooked and fall-off-the-bone tender, with coleslaw and fries.”

Redstone

Redstone is an excellent spot for BBQ Baby Back Ribs, “slow cooked, wood fired and basted with barbecue sauce, french fries and coleslaw,” they write. They are “fall off the bone,” according to a Yelper. “THE BABY BACK RIBS! Honestly, these are consistently the best I have ever had. They really do fall off the bone! You could probably blow the meat off the bone,” another added.