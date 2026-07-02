5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Biscuit Sandwiches, According to Diners

These chains serve crispy chicken biscuit sandwiches that diners say are worth waking up for.

If you are craving a chicken biscuit sandwich, there is basically nothing that can replace it. The combination of a breaded chicken breast and a sweet, flaky biscuit hits the right flavor and texture notes, especially when you add sauce, pickles, or spicy seasoning. Where can you get the best chicken biscuit sandwiches? Here are 5 chains that diners maintain have the tastiest.

Bojangles

If you like a little Cajun spice, Bojangles’ legendary Cajun Filet Biscuit is the perfect option. Their crispy, boldly seasoned fried chicken breast filet has just enough heat, and is served inside one of their signature made-from-scratch, flaky buttermilk biscuits. “Cajun filet biscuit with cheese and a large Bo rounds fuels my soul,” a Redditor states, while another fan declares them “top tier.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s iconic sweet honey butter makes its breakfast chicken biscuit a popular option. It is available in traditional or spicy varieties, which is why it is a cult breakfast favorite. “This is a good breakfest to start my day right with,” a Redditor proclaims.

Hardee’s

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Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is a “pride” menu item for Hardee’s. “It starts with a chicken fillet hand-dipped in eggs and buttermilk then slightly breaded. We stack it on one of our warm, fluffy Made from Scratch™ Biscuits for the perfect meal to greet the day,” they write. It is made to order, and oh-so-tasty. “I ordered the hand-breaded spicy chicken biscuit and a small order of hash browns. I had to wait a few minutes for the chicken to be cooked, but I didn’t mind, as it was clear that it was indeed hand-breaded and fried to order. It was doused in honey and half devoured before I forced myself to stop and take a picture to give Hardee’s the credit they deserve,” a Facebooker says.

Whataburger

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a new Whataburger classic: a crispy, breaded chicken strip topped with spicy honey butter on a buttery, flaky biscuit. “Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, when it was added to the menu. “Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat.”

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly specializes in biscuit meals, and the Rockwell chicken biscuit is one of the most popular. It comes with buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar, and sausage gravy. If you want to go all out, get The Rockwell Supreme, which adds an over-easy egg and bacon. There is also the Mama’s Boy, which tops the breast with roasted jalapeño pimento cheese, spicy belly pickles, and fried green tomato. “Still delectable. Huge Thick fluffy Biscuits, seasoned chicken and glorious toppings. Im a tradionalist. Order the Rockwell and loaded tots. They were delicious,” a Redditor says.