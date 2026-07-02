These restaurant chains serve crispy chicken-fried steak with rich gravy that diners rave about.

What is even better than chicken-fried steak? Chicken-fried steak topped with a delicious gravy. The Southern delicacy, which is basically steak cooked like fried chicken, dipped in a batter and fried until crispy and golden brown, is on the menu at a lot of steakhouses, chain restaurants, and diners, but it isn’t always good. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken-fried steak and gravy, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Over at Texas Roadhouse, the Country Fried Sirloin is hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin, fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s “tender steak breaded and golden-fried” chicken-fried steak is made even more delicious when topped with the chain’s trademark sawmill gravy. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House’s crispy, well-seasoned chicken-fried steak is another diner favorite, especially when eaten with the country-style gravy. “Saltgrass is actually pretty good if you want a spot that’s easy,” writes a Redditor. “Yep of the national chains Saltgrass’ CFS is probably the best,” agrees another.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

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Cheddar’s buttermilk-marinated country-fried steak is another favorite, topped with white gravy that is finger-licking delicious. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!!” one Yelper said. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, with 10 locations across Texas, serves a regional favorite: giant, golden chicken-fried steaks smothered in a savory white gravy. According to diners, there is nothing that compares to the meal. “Babe’s Chicken Dinner House never fails me,” writes a Redditor. “My favorite CFS anywhere,” agrees another.