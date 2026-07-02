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5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Fried Steak and Gravy, According to Diners

Evidence-Based
These restaurant chains serve crispy chicken-fried steak with rich gravy that diners rave about.
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By
July 2, 2026

What is even better than chicken-fried steak? Chicken-fried steak topped with a delicious gravy. The Southern delicacy, which is basically steak cooked like fried chicken, dipped in a batter and fried until crispy and golden brown, is on the menu at a lot of steakhouses, chain restaurants, and diners, but it isn’t always good. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken-fried steak and gravy, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse/Facebook

Over at Texas Roadhouse, the Country Fried Sirloin is hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin, fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel/Facebook

Cracker Barrel’s “tender steak breaded and golden-fried” chicken-fried steak is made even more delicious when topped with the chain’s trademark sawmill gravy. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House/Facebook

Saltgrass Steak House’s crispy, well-seasoned chicken-fried steak is another diner favorite, especially when eaten with the country-style gravy. “Saltgrass is actually pretty good if you want a spot that’s easy,” writes a Redditor. “Yep of the national chains Saltgrass’ CFS is probably the best,” agrees another.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen/Facebook

Cheddar’s buttermilk-marinated country-fried steak is another favorite, topped with white gravy that is finger-licking delicious. “I went for my first time last night and it will NOT be my last!! Absolutely wonderful food and service!! I got the Country Fried Steak….perfect!!” one Yelper said. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Babe's Chicken Dinner House/Facebook

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, with 10 locations across Texas, serves a regional favorite: giant, golden chicken-fried steaks smothered in a savory white gravy. According to diners, there is nothing that compares to the meal. “Babe’s Chicken Dinner House never fails me,” writes a Redditor. “My favorite CFS anywhere,” agrees another.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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