These restaurant chains serve crispy, flavorful sweet potato fries diners can't stop ordering.

I love sweet potato fries, but only when they are done right. They have to be sweet, crispy, and seasoned just right, with a little salt. They are also extra delicious with a good dipping sauce. My favorites are ranch and barbecue. Unfortunately, most restaurants fail with the side, serving soggy, tasteless, and lackluster sweet spuds. There are a handful of chains that get it right. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best sweet potato fries, according to diners.

Red Robin

The crispy, sweet sticks are served all-you-can-eat at Red Robin. The thin-cut sweet potatoes are fried to perfection with a dash of salt and dubbed Bottomless Sweet Potato Fries, so you can eat as many as you’d like. Diners maintain they are great. “Red Robin has good sweet potato fries,” a Redditor says.

The Habit Burger

The Habit Burger & Grill also has a delicious sweet potato option. According to diners, they are perfectly crisp, with a thin profile.” All the fries – regular and sweet potato were excellent,” says a TripAdvisor diner.

Smashburger

My favorite sweet potato fries are at Smashburger, where they are lightly salted and have dynamic crispiness. Because they are waffle style, they give them an even crisper edge. The elevated chain also has a bunch of delicious sauces to dip them in. “Soooo addicted to them,” a Facebooker said.

Yard House

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Yard House is a popular sit-down spot with crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside signature sweet potato fries. What makes a great sweet potato fry even better is that it’s served with a side of maple syrup dipping sauce. You can order them as a side or an appetizer. They are “perfectly crisp,” a Yelper says, while another add they are “delish!” in a review. As for the dip, the “maple sauce” is “very unique. It tasted pretty good, a flavor combo I’ve never tasted before,” a third added.

Culver’s

Culver’s doesn’t always have sweet potato fries on the menu, but when they do, diners recommend ordering the seasonal golden sweet cuts. “Try with a side of marshmallow dipping sauce,” a Redditor says about the indulgent combo. “Bring them back please!” a Facebooker demands about the crinkly cut treat.