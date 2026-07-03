5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Spinach Dip, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve rich, creamy spinach dip that diners rave about.

The first time I ever experienced the amazingness of spinach dip was in the late 1990s at Houston’s in Winter Park, Florida. I was with some college friends who ordered the app, which is definitely nothing I would have picked myself. It was literally love at first taste. There is something about the combination of green with heavy cream, cheese, spices, and sometimes other veggies like artichoke, peppers, and onions, that just hits the right flavor notes. Some places serve it with pita or bread, while the majority understand it belongs next to a platter of tortilla chips. Where can you get the best spinach dip? Here are 5 chains with the best spinach dip, according to diners.

J. Alexander’s

The Spinach Con Queso at J. Alexander’s is a famous Mexican-style queso that diners come back for. It is made with melty pepperjack cheese, spinach, green chiles, red bell peppers, and diced onions and served with warm tortilla chips. “Their Mexico City spinach con queso was very good. It had a thinner texture than most thick quesos,” one TripAdvisor diner writes.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

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Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant’s popular spinach and cheese dish is known as Espinaca, a rich, creamy blend of spinach, seasoned mushrooms, onions, garlic, and melted cheeses. “The first time I tried Creamy Mexican Spinach at Abuelo’s Restaurant, I was completely hooked. Creamy, cheesy, and bursting with bold, smoky flavors—I couldn’t resist dipping their endless chips into it,” a food blogger wrote.

Houston’s

The Spincach & Artichoke Dip is so legendary at Houston’s that some diners visit the spot just for the $22 appetizer. It is served with salsa, sour cream, and warm tortilla chips. “This is going to sound silly but finding the actual Houston’s spinach dip recipe is like my life’s work,” a Redditor declared. “Probably one of the best spinach and artichoke dips you’ll ever have,” a Redditor said. “I can safely say the only reason I go to hillstone is the dip,” another joked. “Houston’s spinach dip is worth it every now and again despite the high price. It’s easily the best in the city and probably the best I’ve ever had,” an Atlanta Redditor said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s Santa Fe Spinach Dip, a Southwest-inspired twist loaded with spinach, cheese, and roasted red peppers, served alongside tortilla chips and salsa, is another crowd-pleaser. “I have to say that that spinach dip hit the spot. I haven’t had spinach dip that good since Chili’s stopped making it!! It was actually better… Packed full of spinach!!! And the salsa that came with it was so fresh tasting. A little spicy, but nothing to hot. I couldn’t stop eating either of them!! There was absolutely no complaints from a single soul at the table,” a Facebooker declares.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Parmesan-Crusted Spinach Dip, with a rich blend of four cheeses, baked with a golden, creamy garlic-and-Parmesan crust, served with crispy flatbread chips, is a favorite at the steakhouse. “Longhorn is one of my favorite chain restaurants. And that spinach dip IS SO DELICIOUS!” a Facebooker writes.