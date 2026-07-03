From loaded steakhouse sides to crispy salt-crusted spuds, these baked potatoes stand out.

Sometimes the simplest foods can be the most delicious. Case-in-point? The baked potato. I can honestly eat one almost plain and be happy, but with a few accouterments, like salt, butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon, the baked potato becomes an elevated side served at some of the swankiest restaurants. Where can you enjoy the most delicious, anything-but-boring or basic baked potatoes? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best baked potatoes, according to diners.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Diners always order the loaded baked potato at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, which is truly gourmet, per diners. “The baked potato was just the way I liked it and when they LOAD it, they do not skimp on the bacon,” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners love the loaded garlic butter baker at Texas Roadhouse, a salt-crusted spud that is perfectly cooked and comes plain or loaded. What makes it next-level delicious? “Today I learned that that Texas Roadhouse coats their baked potatoes and sweet potatoes with bacon grease before baking. So glad I had an attentive waiter. Never in a million years would I have guessed that anyone would coat a potato with bacon grease!” a Facebooker says. “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

Outback Steakhouse

The Outback Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato is a large, Idaho russet potato with a signature salty, crispy skin, loaded with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions. It is commonly offered as a side dish or customized, providing a savory, fluffy interior baked potato experience

LongHorn Steakhouse

I always order the baked potato at LongHorn, which comes with a troph of toppings. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. What makes it so delicious? “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

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Morton’s The Steakhouse serves huge steaks and even bigger baked potatoes. It is famous for its “one-pounder” giant Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes, with crispy, salted skin and a fluffy interior, served hot and often topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives.