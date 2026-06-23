These restaurant chains serve lobster mac and cheese diners say is worth every bite.

If there is one thing more indulgent than a rich and creamy mac and cheese, it is one made with chunks of lobster. While you can’t get lobster mac and cheese at most restaurants, it is a staple at bougie steakhouses. I try to look at the dish as a less expensive alternative to a surf-and-turf meal, since it’s basically your side plus succulent lobster. Where can you feast on the best version? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best lobster mac and cheese, according to diners.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris also has an indulgent lobster mac and cheese on the menu that diners order again and again. Their version is made with cavatappi pasta and tender Maine lobster tossed in white cheddar sauce. Diners maintain it is worth every cent and calorie. “The lobster mac was not too cheesy, and was creamy,” a Facebooker writes.

The Capital Grille

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At the Capital Grille, one of the most iconic sides is the bougie Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese, which is made with “Al dente pasta” tossed with a blend of “cream cheese, mascarpone, parmesan, and havarti,” and features chunks of lobster. It is then topped with white cheddar and a Grana Padano crust. “Capital Grille has a lobster mac & cheese with a special kind of crunchy, cracker-like topping that is absolutely delicious. The only way to describe it is some kind of fried, crispy butter crumbs. It must be some kind of panko, but none like I’ve had elsewhere,” a Redditor explains.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse and Ocean Club’s White Cheddar Lobster Mac & Cheese is the most decadent, shareable side at the swanky eatery. It features a rich white cheddar cheese sauce, a crispy golden topping, and generous, tender chunks of lobster meat. “Every side hit, but the white cheddar lobster mac was definitely my favorite,” an Instagrammer says. “My favorite,” another said.

Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse also has a decadent Lobster Macaroni & Cheese made with tender lobster chunks, pasta, and a rich, creamy cheese sauce, frequently topped with breadcrumbs. “Best macaroni and cheese i ever had in my Life,” one Facebooker declares. “I concur it is definitely the best you get a peace of lobster with every bite now I’m hungry,” another says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s Steakhouse has a few mac and cheese options, but the most indulgent is the Lobster Macaroni & Cheese. “Literally the best,” an Instagram user commented. “The Mac n cheese is so good it brings tears to my eyes when it arrives,” another adds.