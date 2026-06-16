Diners reveal the top restaurant chains serving up the most satisfying meatball subs.

If you are craving spaghetti and meatballs, but don’t have time to sit down with a knife and fork for a messy meal, a meatball sub is the next best thing. To some, it’s even better. A fresh sub roll filled with big, juicy meatballs, savory sauce, and cheese is a special kind of deliciousness. I am pretty basic when it comes to my go-to meatball sub: I like it without any cold toppings. But like any hoagie or sub, you can make it your way. Where can you get a satisfying version of an Italian-inspired sandwich? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best meatball submarine sandwiches, according to diners.

Jersey Mike’

Jersey Mike’s hot meatball and cheese sub is praised for its bold marinara sauce, and the meatballs are just right in both quality and quantity, per diners. “Jersey Mike’s has the best meatball by far in my opinion,” says a Redditor. “Jersey Mike’s is pretty much as good as it gets,” another adds.

Potbelly[/sladetitle] Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s oven-toasted meatball sub, loaded with tender meatballs and rich marinara, gets a lot of praise. It is “magnificent,” one says. “I hate to admit it, but Potbelly’s meatball sub is up there,” another says. They also have an off-menu meatball sub with a serious kick, if you like spice. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another. 7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Turkey and Bacon Subs [slidetitle num="3"]Firehouse Subs Meatball Sub[/sladetitle] Firehouse Subs specializes in hot sandwiches, so its no surprise that they take their meatball sub seriously. Their version is big and delicious, filled with lots of meatballs and topped with melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub than the competition,” writes another. [slidetitle num="4"]Subway Meatball Sub[/sladetitle] Subway’s meatball sub is a little divisive. Some diners stand by Subway’s meatball subs, maintaining that they offer a sense of nostalgia. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint? There aren’t enough meatballs. If you want it overstuffed, you will have to order extra meatballs. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” a Redditor adds. [slidetitle num="5"]Dave’s Cosmic Sub Dave’s Best Meatball Ever

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Dave’s Cosmic Sub’s Dave’s Best Meatball Ever is just that, according to fans of the sub shop with a cult following. The crowd-pleaser is topped with meatballs, provolone and Romano cheeses, herbs, crushed red pepper flakes, marinara sauce, and Dave’s Psychedelic Sauce. It is “excellent,” one Yelper exclaims. “The meatballs, cheese, toasted bread, and sauce all had a great taste. Price was under $13 for the 8 inch sandwich and was well worth it.”