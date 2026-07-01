These restaurant chains serve crispy, cheesy mozzarella sticks diners can't stop ordering.

One of the most popular apps is the mozzarella stick. Simple enough but undoubtedly delicious, the breaded and fried piece of cheese, usually served with a side of marinara, is a comforting start to any meal. Not all mozzarella sticks are worth ordering, as some restaurants do the dish better than others. Where should you feast on them? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best mozzarella sticks, according to diners.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

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Chili’s Mozzarella Rectangles are iconic. “My fav is Chili’s. Big rectangles. Big cheese taste with a great coating. But it’s their marinara sauce that puts theirs on top. It is SO good. I wish I could get that sauce to take home and use for spaghetti,” says a Redditor.

Arby’s

Next time you are heading to Arby’s, make sure to order the mozzarella sticks, “stretchy, cheesy, melty mozzarella that’s battered and fried” and served with a marinara sauce. “Hands down Arby’s it the only reason I go,” one Redditor says. “Yeah Arby’s is the best by far,” another states, noting the marinara sauce is delicious. “Yep. They also go so good with their honey mustard as well.. sooo fatty lol,” another adds. “I think Arby’s beats all of them. Battered mozzarella sticks are sooo much better than typical bread crumb ones,” a third agrees.

White Castle

White Castle is another surprising fast food chain with reliably delicious mozzarella sticks. “White Castle is the goat. Definitely worthy trying if one is near you,” one Redditor proclaims about the best stick.”Yes and I hate everything else White Castle serves,” another agrees. “Marinara sauce so good i use it for my fries too,” a third chimes in.

Red Robin

The Mozzarella Twists at Red Robin are also a hit: Panko-breaded long sticks with great pull. Diners love them. “Just had the mozzarella twisters from Red Robin last week and they deserve one of the top spots rightfully,” says a Redditor.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Hot Mozz

Dave’s Hot Chicken is famous for its delicious, spicy chicken. But the massive, thick, spice-dusted mozzarella sticks, which can be ordered just as spicy, deserve serious praise. Dave’s Hot Mozz can be served as a single piece or in multiples. Each is a single “golden fried, mozzarella plank. Crispy, cheese-pully, delicious!” You also choose your heat level, ranging from no spice and lite mild to extra hot or the spiciest, the Reaper. I ordered them a few months back and can report that they are pretty much the tastiest mozzarella sticks I’ve ever had.