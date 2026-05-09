These steakhouse chains serve top hand-cut ribeye dinners worth ordering.

If you want to go big at a steakhouse, ribeye is a solid option. The premium cut is richly marbled, tender, and juicy when cooked to perfection (medium-rare for me!). Nearly every single steakhouse has a ribeye on the menu, but not all of them are delicious. Where should you order one, from the most budget-friendly steakhouses to the most bougie and gourmet? Here are the 5 best hand-cut ribeye dinners at famous steakhouse chains.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s hand-cut Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” is one of the best on a budget, served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Outlaw Ribeye, a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” is another no-brainer. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” Diners maintain it is super tasty. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at Longhorn is very good!” another says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

If you want to go big and aren’t concerned with splurging on a memorable meal, head to Morton’s for a prime center cut. One of the most premier pieces of meat on the menu is the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye. If you are ordering for two, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak.

Ruth’s Chris Sizzling butter basted ribeye

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is another splurge-worthy option for large, gourmet steaks. The upscale chain serves a 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy,” and diners swear it is one of the most memorable meals.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

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Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a few oversized ribeyes, all expensive, but delicious and worth every cent. The Bone-In Ribeye 22oz, $87, Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye 23oz, $92, and the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop 33oz, $116, are all great options. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that the slab of meat “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another maintains it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!”