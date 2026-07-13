These chains still serve old-school root beer floats made with creamy soft serve or custard.

Growing up, root beer floats were a common menu item at most restaurants. I’m not sure why the dessert has declined in popularity over the years, perhaps because root beer isn’t quite as in-demand as it once was, but the combination of the rich and somewhat spicy soda with a creamy scoop of vanilla ice cream is still just as good as it used to be. Where can you still order an old-school root beer float? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best root beer floats, according to diners.

A&W Restaurants

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A&W is not just a root beer brand, but a chain that literally shaped its menu around the drink. It still makes the iconic Frosty mug drink at the few remaining locations and is considered the gold standard for a nostalgic classic. Their floats are made with their own proprietary root beer syrup and soft serve. They are made with real cane sugar, topped with a generous swirl of creamy vanilla soft serve in their signature frosty mug. “Nothing better than a float from here!” a diner commented.

Culver’s

How can you make a root beer float even better? Using super-rich vanilla custard, à la Culver’s. The chain’s ultra-premium vanilla custard, combined with A&W, is a fan favorite. “Culver’s has A&W and with extra creamy custard, really good!!” a Redditor says. “Culver’s does have delicious rootbeer worth filling your belly, mind, soul, and bathtub with,” another adds.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is known for a few things, including retro carhop service, delicious burgers and dogs, and root beer floats worth indulging in. Sonic Drive-In makes its floats using Barq’s Root Beer and vanilla soft serve, often topped with whipped cream

Freddy’s Steakburgers

Freddy’s Steakburgers is another chain that nails the root beer float, using MUG Root Beer topped with fresh and creamy frozen custard! It is perfectly foamy, not overly sweet, and the perfect balance of deliciousness.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen’s root beer float is made with root beer and soft serve. “Dairy Queen serves beautiful and tasty root beer floats,” one Facebook diner says. “To the crew working at Dairy Queen this afternoon you NAILED it!! The dipped icecream cone was beautiful and this is the prettiest and most tasty root beer float! You guys are rocking it!!!”