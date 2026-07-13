5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Banana Pudding, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve creamy, Southern-style banana pudding diners rave about.

If you live in the South or frequent BBQ-style restaurants, you are well aware that banana pudding is the best way to finish off a savory and spicy BBQ meal. The creamy, fruit dessert is rich and delicious, with many people hailing it as one of the best sweet treats ever. Where can you get the most amazing banana pudding? Here are 5 restaurant chains serving the best banana pudding.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Lucille’s classic banana pudding features layers of rich pudding, Nilla Wafers, and fresh whipped cream. They even offer seasonal variations, such as the Red, White & Blue Banana Pudding with strawberry glaze and blueberries, which was recently added as a festive July 4th twist. “Love the banana pudding it’s so delish… It will for sure turn your frown upside down,” a Facebooker writes.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s “Banana Puddin'” is another favorite. “Thick-cut bananas folded into a creamy-sweet custard lined with vanilla wafers. Topped with more cookie crumbles, plus whipped cream. Come dig in to this Seasonal Sweet today,” a Facebooker shared. “Such a delicious dessert,” a follower responded. “It’s the best ever. So creamy and fluffy,” a Redditor.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s “Down Home Banana Pudding” features a rich, creamy vanilla pudding base layered with fresh banana slices and vanilla wafers, topped with a generous layer of whipped cream. “I love it,” a Redditor said.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

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Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s banana pudding is a classic Southern-style dessert featuring a rich, creamy vanilla base, fresh banana slices, and a crunchy layer of vanilla wafers. It is topped off with crumbled cookies. A TripAdvisor reviewer declares it the “best banana pudding ever!”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque’s classic banana pudding is chock-full of fresh bananas and vanilla wafers, caramel sauce, and classic creamy pudding with hand-whipped cream and a toasted ‘nilla wafer crumble. “I would give my left pinkie toe for the recipe for City BBQ’s Banana Pudding (or a decent dupe). I love the salty cinnamony nilla wafer dust and it is possibly my favorite dessert available at any restaurant,” a Redditor exclaims.