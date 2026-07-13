These Cuban restaurant chains serve crispy, creamy chicken croquettes diners rave about.

I am obsessed with Cuban food. It is one of my top three favorite cuisines, and my kids love it too. From the flavorful, slow-cooked meats served with delicious rice, beans, and fried plantains to the appetizers, I can’t not overeat when I am at a Cuban spot. One of my favorite appetizers are chicken croquettes, which are basically crispy, golden-fried logs or patties made of shredded or ground chicken bound by a thick, creamy sauce. Where can you get the best version? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken croquettes, according to diners.

Columbia Restaurant

Columbia Restaurant is a Latin American favorite with several locations in Florida. They serve a historic florida family recipe, Croquetas de Pollo, that keep diners coming back for more. “Sunday dinner always would begin with our grandmother and great-grandmother Carmen Hernandez’ special recipe for chicken croquettes. Six fried croquettes made with chicken and Cuban cracker crumbs,” they write. The dish is served with Columbia salsa picante.

Versailles Restaurant

Versaille Restaurant is one of the most famous spots in Miami for delicious Cuban food at affordable prices. While the OG restaurant is worth visiting in Old Havana, you can also enjoy a taste of the Cuban cuisine at smaller spots, including the Miami Airport. The famous Miami Cuban croquetas are a must order, available in ham, chicken, and cod. “The best ones i’ve tried so far is at Versailles and I cannot even think of a close second,” a Redditor says. “The food at Versailles tastes like my mother’s cooking. That is not meant as a compliment. It’s authentic,” another says.

Sergio’s

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Sergio’s Restaurants is famous for its 2-ounce gourmet Cuban croquettes, which are crispy on the outside and rich on the inside. They are served as part of the Croqueta Platter in a set of 5 pieces with a side of cilantro dipping sauce. If you don’t live in Floriday, you can order them by the dozen frozen for nationwide shipping.

Havana 1957

Havana 1957 is another popular Cuban spot in Miami with multiple locations. My kids and I always dine there and order the Croquettes (Croquetas). The chicken are the best, but you can also get ham, code, or cheese. ” I got the Cuban with the croquettes, delicious,” a Yelper writes. “The Croquetas (assortment of croquettes, ham, cheese and chicken) – served with mayonnaise and chili powder .That quite possibly is one of the better tasting appetizer I have tasted. It was cheesy, creamy, and very tasty. I almost wish I had another one. Something I think you can get addicted too,” a TripAdvisor reviewer added.

La Carreta

La Carreta operates several locations across Miami, served delicious chicken croquettes. “La Carreta is the only place I’ve ever found that makes them better than my mom,” one diner says. They are “golden, medium-sized, and not too salty,” one reviewer adds, maintaining that many Miami restaurants and bakeries buy them from la Carreta and sell them.